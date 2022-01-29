The problems derived from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused continuous delays in the premiere of ‘Full throttle 9’. However, after seeing its arrival in theaters delayed for more than a year, the ninth installment of the franchise lands in Spanish theaters on July 2. And, to encourage fans to enjoy it, Vin Diesel invites you to see ‘Fast & Furious 9’ with a video in Spanish.

The actor who has starred in the blockbuster franchise since 2001 appears in this video speaking in Spanish to invite all ‘Fast & Furious’ fans to come to theaters next July 2nd. The franchise has already surpassed $5 billion at the box office and turns 20 this year 2021, so it is a special occasion that Universal Studios does not want to miss. This is one of the reasons that has already led the studio to delay its premiere over and over again. They didn’t want anything or anyone to overshadow the debut of ‘Fast 9’.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ marks the return of the family headed by Vin Diesel to movie theaters around the world. Accompanying Diesel will be the stars of the saga Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. For his part, Justin Lin returns to repeat as director after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments. Meanwhile, the incorporation as a villain of John Cena is a stellar revelation.

In this new installment, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) will face his missing brother Jakob (John Cena). This threat will force the hero of the franchise to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot led by Dom’s brother. Don’t miss the video.