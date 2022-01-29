Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to pineapples for “Fast and Furious”: fight of egos, insults and separate films

The word ego derives from Latin and etymologically means “I”. The words built with those three letters, such as egomania, selfishness or self-centeredness, gave a higher flight to the meaning of the term. Even Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic theory was built on this concept. Two of the most important action actors in Hollywood have taken care in recent years to leave the meaning itself in inferior conditions. Vin Diesel Y Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kept a gritty fight for being the first figure of the saga Fast and Furious which led to blows, insults and separate movies to sustain the success of the franchise. ego versus ego.

The series of feature films, which in 2021 premieres its ninth production -if the pandemic does not postpone it again-, is the most successful of the history of the Universal studio: in total, it has collected at the box office globally, according to the website Box Mojo Office, 5,099,210,860 dollars.

The robustness of the saga was enhanced after Fast and furious 5, when the universe of characters that became part of the plot was expanded. It is in this film, from 2011, that The Rock broke into his role as the agent luke hobbs to balance both with Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner). they were both star figures until that moment.

The filming of the fifth part spread over different countries but, above all, in some areas of Puerto Rico and Brazil. Until then, everything seemed to go smoothly between the artists.

Johnson led to a cast in which Diesel and Walker had a friendship forged with Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Don Omar, Tego Calderon Y Jordan Brewster, in addition to Michelle Rodriguez (which actually returns for the sixth part). The one who had to fit in was the former wrestler. At the premiere, which was held in Rio de Janeiro, everyone was close.

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in a scene from “Fast and Furious 5”. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

But on the set of Fast and Furious 6 there were already cracks: Although many were friends, some divisions surfaced. the figure of Johnson began to grow both in the industry and in social networks from this acting takeoff that the franchise gave him, which caused Diesel will be eclipsed a bit.

Paul Walker’s death changed to “Fast and Furious”

Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 when he was a passenger in the Porsche driven by a friend. The car it crashed on a California avenue while traveling at high speed.

The protagonist of the saga had shot part of the seventh film, but not all. So the writers had to redesign the script. In addition, they used their brothers for the missing scenes and added Walker’s face. through CGI effects.

Paul Walker was 40 years old when he died in 2013, in an accident. (Photo: Reuters)

East destiny twist made the cast keep order despite the painful emotional shock which meant the loss of Walker, especially for Diesel and Gibson, the closest.

With the massive success of the seventh film, which raised 1,515,047,671 dollars and is still the most watched of the saga, started the first round of the fight between Vin Diesel and The Rock.

behind the scenes of the eighth movie Little was known during the time of filming. But at the end of filming, an Instagram post by Johnson began to hint that something had happened. The actor said goodbye with a long speech in which he spoke of “team effort” “That means respecting the person, their time, their value when they’re on set,” he said.

Then, he finished with more statements that anticipated what had happened behind the scenes. it had been serious.

“As with any team, this is a family, there will be conflict. the family will have differences of opinion and core beliefs. For me, conflict can be a good thing when followed by great resolution. I was raised in healthy conflict and I welcome you. And like any family, we can improve. At the end of the day, together with the co-stars of #F8 we agree on the most important thing: to deliver an amazing movie to the world”, synthesized the star.

Why did Vin Diesel and The Rock fight?

Further raising the alarm was another Instagram post by Johnson in which, without naming his colleagues, he wrote some insults. While on the one hand he commented that some of them “behaved like good professionals”, on the other he maintained that others “were hens of m…” Y “sweet idiots (candy assholes)”.

The lid of the pressure cooker had finished flying through the air. The root of the matter, which was never fully clarified, seems to have been the lateness of Vin Diesel in the last stage of production. A trusted media source ET He assured at that time that the protagonist “was late to the set several times.”

“Dwayne was always on time for the shoot. Vin was the one who used to show up when I wanted to show up. Dwayne is the complete opposite. At the end of production, The Rock was really swollen h… of Vin”, added the same informant. The fight was so serious and grew so much that the last weeks of work they stopped talking.

The producers tried to calm the waters and that this fight did not affect the reputation of the project. That is why, two years later, in an interview with rolling stoneJohnson confirmed what was being talked about under his breath: he had grabbed pineapples with Diesel.

“Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face to face in my trailer. I realized that we have a fundamental difference in philosophy about how we approach filmmaking and collaboration. It took me some time, but I am grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not,” she commented.

This statement also confirmed that the actors they didn’t shoot together most of the scenes in which their characters interact in the eighth part of the saga. That is, when the plane rests on The Rock, The reference diesel actually is that of another actor and vice versa.

What will be the future of the saga “Fast and Furious”

The huge profit that produced for Universal the franchise of Fast and Furious forced the studio owners to prevent escape by The Rock in full development of more stories for the big screen.

That’s why they designed a spinoff that kept the spirit of the action and the cars, but in which Johnson could tandem with Jason Statham, another character in the saga. so they launched Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which is supposed to have a sequel. Obviously, the character Dominic Toretto is not in that project.

In the next fast and furious 9which has not yet been released due to the pandemic, the one who appears as the main character is Vin Diesel, while The Rock it shines by its absence. To fill that vacancy, another former fighter entered: John Cena, a recurring figure in action movies who will play the role of Toretto’s renegade brother.

About the future, there are not so many certainties. The movements in Hollywood due to the global health crisis continue as the first day and it is not clear when other productions within that universe will begin to be developed, such as a spinoff only with women, the sequel to Hobbs&Shaw and one tenth.

Despite the enmity that unites them, Diesel It seems having smoothed things over with his colleague in the last days. On his Instagram account, he posted an image showing him as Toretto and Johnson behind him as Hobbs. A detail: The Rock is out of focus

“Blessed to be a part of so many iconic moments in film. I don’t reflect on them as much as I should. Maybe because i’m too excited for what is coming”, he wrote, along with two hashtags on the upcoming productions.

One referred to fast and furious 9, while the other, F10EndOfSaga, mentions that the tenth film is the closing of the franchise. Will Johnson return in the latest adventure? Will they shoot scenes together again? It seems that there is still one final round to go between The Rock and Vin Diesel in their endless battle of egos