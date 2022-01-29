Vega, Henry and Charly Rodríguez, the trusted alternatives for Martino

The Mexican team started 2022 with a victory that was more than necessary after what happened at the end of last year, however, the best news for Gerardo Martino is that he has players like Alexis Vega, Henry Martin Y Carlos Rodriguezwho seek to be an alternative for the Argentine strategist.

It is well known that none of the three mentioned has a place in the eleven that usually proposes the ‘Tata’ Martinohowever, the aforementioned hat trick stood out at important levels in the agonizing victory in Kingston, and in general so far in the Octagonal Final.

Alexis Vega was the one who took the offensive reins of the tricolor before the loss of Hirving Lozano, providing imbalance and personality on the left wing. In addition, the striker Chivas He participated in the equalizing goal and on time scored the goal of the Mexican comeback, reaching two goals in the World Cup qualifying round and precisely against the team he scored first against.

Another who seriously raised his hand is Henry Martinthe top scorer for the Eagles America appeared from the bench to be forceful and score the goal that allowed Mexico tie the game and think about a comeback.

Martín has been relegated to the position of third striker behind Raul Jimenez Y Rogelio Funes Moribut the truth is that the Yucatecan attacker has always been punctual to save El Tri when he needs it most.

For example, in the debut of Mexico in the Octagonal before Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, Martín came on as a substitute with very few minutes and out of nowhere he invented a great goal that prevented a catastrophe for Gerard Martin.

By last, Carlos Rodrigueznow a player of The Machine Blue Cross, with whom he has had a fiery start to the tournament, he held the position of Hector Herrera in the field against the ‘Raggae Boyz’, and displayed all his verticality and dynamism, something that the tricolor lacked in the closing of 2021

As if that were not enough, Rodríguez collaborated with the assistance of the second Mexican goal. Although at the moment it is difficult for the three footballers to get a place in the star eleven of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino He knows that he has backup footballers who can make a difference in the most difficult moments.

