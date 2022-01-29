V, Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo fight for this achievement on Instagram

Since BTS opened their personal accounts on the Instagram platform, they have been among the most followed people on the platform, however, V has stood out because it has caused a lot of commotion, breaking several records on this social network, which put him in competition against Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Instagram from taehyung He is characterized by being very elegant like the idol, since he uploads photos of him looking spectacular or some surprises from his daily life. Likewise, his stories are very funny and he constantly comments on the photos of his famous friends.

Despite Tae It only has 25 publications, so far, the idol has positioned itself among the best on this platform by breaking several brands, however, this time he began to compete against Kylie Jenner Y Cristiano Ronaldo for this title.

What new brand did V break on Instagram?

our dear Tae He has just entered the list of people with the most likes in a video on Instagram, with 15 million likes, he is positioned next to Kylie Jenner Y Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been the only ones, in all the history of IG, to get such a figure in a video.

V is very loved on Instagram. (Twitter:@kiss_seven7)

Similarly, a few months ago idol broke the record of being the only Asian actor to get more than 15 million likes on a photo on Instagram. But these are not the only brands of the idol.

What records has V set on Instagram?

When v opened his account on Instagram became the first person to gain more than 10 million followers in record time, surpassing Angelina Jolie. In addition, in a photo he shared, he got more than 10 million likes in just 4 minutes, taking the mark from billie eilish.

V with this photo on Instagram got 15 million likes. (Twitter: @taetaelife95)

Finally, Tae is the member of bts with the most followers, with 32.9 million, but he not only surpassed them but the entire K-Pop industry, becoming the most followed male idol on Instagram, previously jackson wang He was the one who held this title with 25.5 million followers.

