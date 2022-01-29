Twins Winklevoss and Logan Paul bet on metaverse startup Metaphysic

Bloomberg — The Winklevoss twins’ venture capital firm and YouTube star Logan Paul are part of a group investing in Metaphysic, an artificial intelligence company best known for misleading the world with deepfake videos of Tom Cruise. .

The $7.5 million round was led by Google Ventures founder Bill Maris through his Section 32 venture capital firm, along with Winklevoss Capital Management LLC, the virtual reality unit of Meta Platforms Inc. (fb) Oculus and sponsor Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 8VC and TO Ventures. The group also included a number of “very high-level content creators, actors and athletes,” Tom Graham, co-founder and CEO of Metaphysic, said in an interview.

One of Metaphysic’s other co-founders, Chris Umé, made headlines in March after creating a series of eerily realistic videos of Cruise, prompting the Belgian visual effects specialist to formally set up the business. The clips, which used AI (artificial intelligence) and synthetic means to change the face of a Cruise lookalike to the actor’s likeness, raised concerns about how such technology could represent a breach of the privacy of people’s biometric data, in addition to to be used for malicious purposes.

Now, Metaphysic hopes to use those tools to help creators and businesses develop “ethical” content for everything from marketing campaigns to virtual workspaces in the metaverse, an immersive environment of digital worlds explored by real people in the form of avatars through virtual reality viewers. To date, most metaverse content created by platforms like Meta has been cartoonish, as if designed in the early days of video games with blocky hairstyles and googly-eyed faces.

“The hyper-realistic part is very important to us,” says Graham. “Just like the Tom Cruise deepfake (where it’s really hard to tell if it’s really Tom Cruise or not), things get especially interesting when you can create content where it was shot like on a traditional camera, but there were actually no cameras. Your creative possibilities, what you can do there, really explode”.

The metaverse is part of a global shift toward the creation of Web3, a third decentralized iteration of the internet where users own their data and not big corporations like Meta’s Facebook and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Graham said that Metaphysic hopes to allow “people to have a greater degree of control and ownership” over their data, as well as ensuring that content is produced responsibly.

Some of its new backers, like Paul, saw investing in the startup as an emerging media opportunity, Graham said, while the company saw the influencer’s involvement as a way to tap into younger demographics. Metaphysic plans to use the funds to fund the development of its technology for use by metaverse platforms to create a “hyper-real synthetic likeness” of users, Graham said, “not as funny avatars.”

“Ordinary people don’t have a lot of free time to create highly curated professional content or make their own robot avatar,” he said. “We believe that the future will be like if you walked into Gucci’s online store and tried on a jacket with your real face, as it would look on your body.”

About $30 billion was invested in crypto-related startups, including Web3, by venture capital firms in 2021, according to data from PitchBook. The metaverse is also fast becoming an attractive investment opportunity for influencers and tech companies alike, attracting household names like Paris Hilton and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) in its recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) for a value of US$69,000 million.

This article was translated by Estefanía Salinas Concha.