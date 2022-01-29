Transfer of Iván Morales is complicated by contractual conditions

When everything seemed headed for a happy ending in Blue Cross with the signing of Ivan Moralesthe truth is that the Machine and the Andean have not reached an agreement and the negotiation entered into turbulence .

Sources consulted by RECORD They assure that the negotiation between the club and the Chilean player entered into complications due to the lack of an agreement in the contractual conditions, which is about to cause a distancing.

However, before that happens the Machine will make one last move to close once and for all the arrival of his new striker, since there is full confidence that the Andean will be a player of Blue Cross in this Closure 2022.

It should be remembered that the negotiation has already passed through other obstacles before when Blue Cross He overcame the appearance of intermediaries who demanded a part of the transfer, in addition to the amount that the Celestials would make him reach the Colo-Colo.

Nowadays, Ivan Morales is concentrated with Chilean National Team who disputes the qualifying rounds of Conmebol heading to the world Cup from Qatar 2022so your environment is solely dedicated to defining your future.

In fact, sources close to the player assure that there is great uncertainty in Morales, since he does not know where he is going to play after completing his participation with the Chilean team.

And it is that the principle of agreement was made, he even offered some statements in his native chiliabout the benefits that playing in the MX Leaguebut from one moment to another the contractual conditions changed and everything was put on hold.

It is important to say that the South American striker has just under six months of contract with the Colo-Coloso the ‘cacique’ is not interested in anything other than selling the Andean team, who also has a Brazilian team following in his footsteps.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: GARY KAGELMACHER: ‘AT LEAST I WAS ABLE TO HAVE MY PICTURE AT THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU’