Tom Brady’s message on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger

Both Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady greeted Ben Roethlisberger on his retirement from the NFL. Find out that he said the GOAT to Big Ben!

The National Football League (NFL) was left without one of its great exponents this Thursday, January 27, with the confirmation of what was an open secret: After 18 seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger decided to end his career..

Big Ben’s career was marked by milestones with the steel jacket, even outside of his two incredible Super Bowl winsleading one of the most successful dynasties in the entire NFL for almost two decades.

His number of accomplishments are countless, with just about any Steelers passer mark to his name, plus some NFL records. That’s why several of his former teammates and other league legends have taken the time to greet him and congratulate him on his career… Including Tom Brady!

Tom Brady’s message to Ben Roethlisberger

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who has not yet defined his future, took the time on his personal Twitter account to greet Big Benwho announced his retirement from American football after 18 seasons defending the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

“Ben challenged the TB12 method his entire career“, Brady began in his official account, and continued with a good complement to the graduate of the University of Miami in Ohio: “He finished with 6 Pro Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There is no one way to bake a cake!“.