Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break a world record thanks to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been a resounding success despite the pandemic. Although the Ómicron variant increased the health alert in practically the entire world, cinemas were able to withstand the obstacles to provide access to the most anticipated film of the year. However, the new from Marvel Studios, which brought together the superheroes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, is breaking records beyond the box office.

Recently, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe entered the Guinness World Records statistics thanks to their participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. What exactly have they achieved? The aforementioned obtained the record for “Longest run as a live-action Marvel character”. This is because both began their journey as characters based on Marvel comics since 2002, the year it was released. spider-man by Sam Reimi.

That is, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe extended their career in Marvel movies for 19 years and 225 days, exactly. Of course, this would not have been possible if Kevin Feige and his charges had not considered them for Spider-Man: No Way Home, since the universe of his feature films ended after Spider-Man 3 (2007, Sam Reimi).

Previously, the record belonged to Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, who gave life to Wolverine and Charles Xavier, respectively. His film career X Men, then owned by Fox — now owned by Disney — lasted 16 years and 232 days. To be honest, this last figure seemed unattainable; especially since the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been laying off its most veteran actors. Among them Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America) and soon Christopher Hemsworth (Thor).

Although Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe currently share the record, it is possible that the former will manage to distance himself from his colleague to hold the top alone. Why? There are rumors that Maguire, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, will don the spider suit again in another Marvel movie. In fact, the actor himself left his future as Spider-Man up in the air in a recent interview.

Return? The Multiverse gives us hope to see it again on the big screen. However, the last word will have Marvel Studios.