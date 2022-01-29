To and from the Moon and fly to asteroids and comets: China outlines its space program for the next 5 years

The Chinese National Space Administration (ANEC) has published this Friday a report outlining its activities for the next five years, which will focus on continuing the exploration of the Moon and other objects in our solar system.

The agency intends to send the Chang’e 6 and Chang’e 7 probes to our satellite. The first will collect and return samples to Earth from the polar regions of the Moon, while the second will land in those areas to study the that are in the shade.

Likewise, the ANEC plans to complete in the next five years the research and development of the technology for the next probe in the program, Chang’e 8, which will build a basic model of a scientific station on the Moon. The construction of the station will be carried out “with other countries, international organizations and partners”, and the base itself will also be international.

ANEC also wants to study near-Earth asteroids and main-belt comets, in addition to continuing to investigate the planets of our system. In particular, the agency hopes to “complete key technology research on Mars sampling and return, Jupiter system exploration, etc.”

The approval of the fourth phase of the Chang’e project, which includes probes No. 6, 7 and 8, was announced in December. Then, the deputy director of the ANEC, Wu Yanhua, told the press that this stage would take 10 years. He specified that Chang’e 7 will be launched first, which will consist of an orbiter, a landing module, a rover and a flying miniprobe capable of repeated take-off and flight. Its launch is scheduled for 2023.