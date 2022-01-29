Tips for the use of double face masks

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and with the emergence of new, more contagious strains, specialists indicate that it may be time to use a double face mask.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that wear a double face mask protects up to 92.5% against Covid-19 infection, compared to loose face masks that protected 42%.

Dr. Dirk Sostman, executive vice president and academic director of Houston Methodist Hospital, indicates that if you are thinking of using a double face mask, the following recommendations should be taken into account.

Wear an ASTM surgical mask (the blue ones) under a cloth mask

Make sure the cloth mask seals the gaps in the surgical mask

Make sure that the cloth mask is tight, attached to the entire face and that it perfectly covers the nose and mouth.

If your cloth face covering becomes contaminated or dirty, remove it.

Wash your cloth face mask frequently and dispose of the surgical one frequently too.

The doctor indicated that in the case of health workers they should always wear two face masks when they are inside the hospital.

The doctor added that “first of all, the double mask does not protect you from being very close to people again. Second, if you wear two low-quality masks, it will not protect you twice as much. Finally, if you add a second mask, but it doesn’t seal well over your original surgical mask, this whole move will backfire.”

In the case of cloth face masks, the doctor said that these are effective when

It is made of at least two layers of tight-fitting fabric, for example 100% cotton

Completely covering nose and mouth

Fits perfectly to your face, (no gaps on the sides)

Stays well placed under your chin and behind your ears

It is washable and lasts many washings.

“The key to a safe and effective mask is one that is multi-layered and fits the face perfectly. If your mask does not meet this criteria, adding a surgical mask below can help a lot,” adds Dr. Sostman.

“For example, overcalza-type face masks are very popular, but since they are made of very thin fabric, they are not effective. If you like this type of mask, wear a surgical mask underneath to significantly increase effectiveness.”

