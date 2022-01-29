Tigres already agreed to leave Carlos Salcedo, and arrival of Yeferson Soteldo

Although it is not yet official, Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo will leave Tigres to play for MLS’s Toronto FC

The light at the end of the tunnel can be seen in the novel by Carlos Salcedo and his desire to leave Tigres, when there was finally an agreement between the feline board and the MLS, for the transfer of the Mexican defender to Toronto FC, but until noon of this Friday has not been signed.

Carlos Salcedo will not continue with Tigres upon reaching an agreement with an MLS team. Getty Images

With this operation, Tigres will receive, in addition to an economic amount, the Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo, who was one of the franchise players of the Canadian team. The selected ‘vinotinto’ has already accepted the contractual conditions with which he will arrive at ‘La U’, which was one of the reasons why the negotiation had stalled.

Soteldo did not live up to expectations with Toronto FC, which a year ago shelled out $6.5 million to Brazil’s Santos for his services. The 24-year-old striker played 24 games, 19 as a starter, with an average of 73 minutes per game, in which he granted 6 assists for goal, and scored 3 goals, averaging a goal every 580 minutes (6.4 games).

‘El Titán’ was not having a good time in the last week, since due to his insistence on leaving the auriazul team, he was not called up for the game against Pumas, and had stayed away from the squad, not only training separately, nor was present in the interaction between the players and the coaching staff, at the end of the afternoon practice last Tuesday at the University Stadium.

For a sector of the feline hobby criticized, for others recognized, Carlos Salcedo will leave with 102 games played in the ‘La U’ shirt, with which he scored 7 goals, a League championship, a ‘Concachampions’ title and second place in the Club World Cup.