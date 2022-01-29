This is what Brad Pitt thinks of the sudden FAME of his daughter Shiloh

It is no secret to anyone that the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, has given much to talk about since the day of her birth, as she has been a true star.

And it is that from an early age, the girl always claimed to be different, and began to have concerns about her sexual orientation, because she felt like a man.

There was a moment in her life when the young woman decided to change her sex, and even asked her parents to call her “John”, and she was seen wearing a suit, pants and short hair.

For many years, the protagonist of Disney’s “Eternals” assured that she would always support her daughter in the things she wanted, and neither she nor Brad Pitt questioned her guidance.

But when it was time to grow up, it seems that her ideas began to square, and she was seen as a real lady and accompanied her mother to the galas of the Marvel superhero film where her mother participates.

However, that did not seem like much to the Hollywood actor, because thanks to the legal problem that he and his ex-wife had, he assured that Angelina was using their children.

What very few know is the impression that Pitt has had to see the transformation of his daughter, as well as the sudden fame that he has acquired with only 16 years of age.

Shiloh and Brad Pitt relationship

It should be noted that the young woman was the one who was most affected by the separation of her parents in 2016, since she was quite close to her father, and it is known that she is the only one with whom she continues to have contact.

And it is that since the separation of the stars from the big screen, they have been involved in a legal battle, because she assures that he was violent with his children, that is why none have maintained contact with him.

Although Shiloh is quite close to her mother, she has not abandoned her relationship with the actor, and unlike her brothers, she continues to see and live with him.

The actor and his daughter have been very close. Photo: Getty Images

Despite the fact that Pitt did not agree with his daughters going out in finery hand in hand with his ex, he has said he is very proud of the transformation of his biological daughter.

And it is no secret to anyone that on more than one occasion it has been confirmed that the young woman is the favorite of her two parents, despite the fact that neither has said so clearly.

Therefore, a source close to the protagonist of “Troya” assured that he is very proud of the young woman and makes him melancholy to see how much she has grown, thus seeing her happy and full.

Although the celebrity’s daughter has not expressed her interest in participating in the world of cinema, Pitt assures that he trusts Angelina’s maternal instincts to guide her in the difficult world of Hollywood.

