This is the reason why you should not leave your cell phone’s Bluetooth on

Although it is no longer a very constant tool when it comes to transferring files, the Bluetooth It’s very functional when it comes to connecting to other devices like watches or headphones, but did you know that leaving it on can be dangerous for your data? cell phone? Know what the reason is.

Risks of leaving Bluetooth on

Although transferring data is more secure via Bluetooth, this tool is also a means that can facilitate the theft of information, such as your contacts or your personal conversations.

The theft of information occurs, since since your device is not connected to another, it is easier for hackers to steal your information. Even when your phone is connected to another device via Bluetooth, there is a possibility of data theft; it is known as Man in the Middle, which is when there is a third device in the middle of the data transfer.

How to protect your Bluetooth privacy

It’s best to keep Bluetooth turned off, but if you need to leave it on to connect to another device, you can follow these recommendations to protect your information.

Keep your firmware up to date, this will update your devices to a more current version, which will improve your security.

Turn off your Bluetooth in crowded places, especially if you’re not using it.

Don’t accept unknown Bluetooth pairing requests.

Investigate the security measures of your device.

Connect to a VPN in case you need the Internet, this way you will prevent the telephone company or other people from having access to your information.

Another of the tools that you should keep turned off is the location, even when there are applications that need them to work, some often share this information with third parties. This transfer is even usually carried out via Bluetooth.

Take care of your information and maintain your privacy by turning off the Bluetooth of your cell phone.