This is the Los Feliz mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio sells because nobody wants to buy it

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion in Los Feliz is looking for a new owner.

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, continues to be very active in the world of real estate, because in recent months he has bought and sold a large number of houses, however, there is one that he simply has not been able to sell.

It is the centenary mansion that DiCaprio owns in the Los Feliz area of ​​California, which was launched on the market in August of last year for $5.75 million dollars.

Despite the fact that barely five months have elapsed since it was put up for sale, everything seems to indicate that the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ is not willing to wait long to part with that property, so he chose to make a substantial discount.

Now the residence, which was built in 1926, is being offered for $4,895,000 dollars, a figure slightly lower than the $4.91 million dollars he paid in 2018, so not only will he not be able to recover his investment, but which will also mean a loss.

The house that is Tudor in style and once belonged to the singer Moby, has an extension of 4,644 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It also has a foyer, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, media room, yoga area, steam room, office, two-car garage, among other rooms.

The kitchen is quite spacious and semi-open. It is equipped with a white pantry, high-end appliances, a central island, a pantry and space for a dining table.

The main bedroom has room for a large bed, a very large dressing room, as well as a bathroom with a shower and a bathtub.

Outside, on its lot of almost a quarter of an acre, it has extensive green areas, with a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a Jacuzzi, among other amenities.

To see more footage from DiCaprio’s former estate, which he acquired to be inhabited by his father, click here.

