This is Rigoberta Bandini, feminist icon of music and transgressive performances

Paula Ribó, better known in the artistic world as Rigoberta Bandini, is a Spanish singer and dubbing actress who managed to give voice to ‘Caillou’ when she was only seven years old.. She also doubled for Dakota Fanning in the movie ‘I am Sam’ and for actresses such as Emma Stone, Elle Fanning or Shailene Woodley, among others. At 31 years old, the one from Barcelona seeks to become the representative of our country in one of the most important song festivals, ‘Eurovision’.

In the musical sphere, the artist launched her career as a solo singer in 2019, although it was not until the beginning of the 2020 confinement that she captured the top positions on the main charts. His single ‘In Spain we call it solitude’ became a real phenomenon on Spotify with more than 220,000 monthly views. Among his hits are ‘Too Many Drugs’, ‘Perra’, ‘Ay mama’ or ‘Let’s see what happens’, a song that was part of an advertising campaign for a popular brand of beer.

Such is its success that in 2021 Rigoberta Bandini was included in the list of the 100 most creative Spaniards according to ‘Forbes’ magazine in the art category. The singer shared this prestigious mention along with other artists such as the photographer Carlota Guerrero, the painter Laura Cano or the poet Elvira Sastre.

benidorm fest

On December 10, Rigoberta Bandini announced that she was one of the fourteen selected to be part of the first edition of ‘Benidorm Fest’, an event in which Spain is looking for its new representative for ‘Eurovision’ which will take place next month may. Now, the artist is fighting to become the winner with the song ‘Ay mama’, competing against Rayden, Tanxugueiras, Varry Brava, Chanel, Xeinn, Gonzalo Hermida and Blanca Paloma.

Her transgressive performances leave no one indifferent, which is why the Catalan is one of the great favorites of the public. And it is that the artist has become in a short time one of the most applauded Spanish singers and a feminist icon of music.