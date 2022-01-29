This is how one of the Harry Potter actors sees JK Rowling

The HBO Max special, “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, was one of the most anticipated programs at the beginning of the year, since it would bring together the most important members of the most successful film saga of the last 20 years. Although it included the participation of the three main characters (Harry, Ron and Hermione), the truth is that the absence of the author of the books, JK Rowling, has given much to talk about.

Despite the fact that Rowling enjoys a successful popularity among fans of the saga, many people have judged her for a series of transphobic statements that have caused annoyance and displeasure among her followers. However, Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the saga, has wanted to give his statements about the author through the column “What I’ve Learnt” of the newspaper “The Thimes”.

“I see JK Rowling as if she were my aunt,” said the actor who became famous for playing Harry Potter’s best friend. “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my aunt says, but she’s still my aunt. It’s a complicated thing,” Grint said. In addition, he indicated that he was very grateful to the author, while highlighting her talent as a writer. “I am enormously grateful [por] everything he has done. I think she is extremely talented. Clearly, her work is genius. But yes, I think that she can also have great respect for someone and not agree with things like that, ”referring to the comments that the author has made, offending a large part of the LGBTQ + community.

It is necessary to mention that Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) is one of the actors in the Harry Potter Universe who has spoken out against Rowling’s transphobic comments, along with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Katie Leung (Cho Chang), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) from the “Fantastic Beasts” saga.

In 2020, Rupert Grint, along with his colleagues, published a statement in favor of the transgender community, to indicate that they do not agree with Rowling’s comments. “I strongly support the trans population and I echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers”, while actress Emma Watson seconded him saying: “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or accused. not being who they say they are. I want my trans fans to know that I and many other people around the world see, respect and love them for who they are.”

Criticism of Rowling began in 2019 when she supported Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired from her job for posting on Twitter that trans women “could not change their biological sex”, the writer created a #hashtag in support of Forstater that caused outrage throughout the trans community. In addition, in 2020 he published another tweet that, in a few words, indicated that women are “only those who can menstruate.”