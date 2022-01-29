This is how Cunha’s neck looked after a kick: ‘Let’s see how I explain this’

Midtime Editorial

Matheus Cunhaplayer of Atletico Madridended up with several wounds in the neck area after the strong entrance that he received during the match between the teams of Ecuador and Brazil, corresponding to the Conmebol Qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022.

It was at minute 15 of the match played on the field of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium when the Brazilian was hit in the neck area by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper’s studs Alexander Dominguezwho went out to look for the ball with his leg very high, which cost him Red card.

After the game, which ended with 1-1 drawCunha used his social networks to share with his followers an image in which he showed the war wounds that he suffered, in addition to giving himself time to joke about it.

“Thanks for the messages, I’m fine, just a problem to see how I explain it at home…”, shared the striker along with the photo in which more than five injuries can be seen in the neck area.

How is the Conmebol tie progressing?

With the rating of Brazil Y Argentina to the Qatar World Cup 2022first and second in the classification, respectively, Ecuador is very close to securing the third ticket in the area to the greatest celebration of world football, because after 15 games played it accumulates 24 pointsfive units less than Uruguayhis closest pursuer.