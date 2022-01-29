They want a boycott against Reeves

Social media user in China are upset with Keanu Reeves and have raised a boycott of the premiere of his new Matrix movie, since earlier this week it was announced that the actor would participate in a benefit concert for Tibet.

It is the 35th annual concert of the Tibet House US, which will take place on March 3 and will have artists such as Patti Smith, guitarist Trey Anastasio, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and composer Philip Glass, who is the artistic director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before the possible boycott The Matrix Resurrections the film had already failed in China, as it only grossed 7.5 million dollars in its first weekend, when the projections were at least 15 million in this country.

The actor could be really affected if he is declared a persona non grata in China, as has happened with other stars such as: Richard Gere, who claims that he lost several contracts in Hollywood for declaring himself in favor of Tibet.

Also Brad Pitt, who has been out of the Chinese market for almost 20 years for starring in the film Seven Years in Tibet; as well as, Lady Gaga who is prohibited from appearing in that country for meeting with the Dalai Lama in 2016.