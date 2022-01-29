“They seem to be on the honeymoon”: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed a romantic date in New York

U.S-. Since they confirmed their relationship in 2016, Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They don’t stop showering love wherever they go. The sweet and unexpected couple welcomed their first daughter in April of last year. This weekend the artist returns to the American television program Saturday night Live, and in the meantime, he took advantage of his time in New York to have a romantic date with your partner.

The couple had a date night in the city of New York on Thursday, January 27 at the famous Italian restaurant carbon. For the exit, Bloom wore a blue denim ensemble, while perry She wore a camel corduroy dress from head to toe. Earlier the artist was photographed in a blood-toned leather suit and a black fur coat in midtown.

“Orlando is a gentleman, he opened the doors for her, took her by the hand and led her in and out of the restaurant. They still seem to be in the honeymoon phase!” Said a witness who was in the restaurant at the time. in which the loving couple attended. Daisy Dove, the daughter of perry Y Bloom, did not accompany them to the appointment. The duo had a table for two and left the place around midnight.

This Saturday January 29 perry will return to Saturday night Live as a musical guest for the episode that will feature hosting Willem Dafoe. Of course, this is not the artist’s first time on the show, who was a host in 2011 and has been a musical guest three times before. In this way, the star will end his successful month in the best way.

January 15, perry concluded the first stage of his new residence in The Theater in Resorts World Las Vegas, titled Play. His show was so successful that it will run until August. “Live from New York, with PLAY. Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple (and your TV),” he wrote. Instagram the artist to give the big news.