They detect almost 1,000 magnetic filaments hanging ″inexplicably″ in the center of the Milky Way | Science and Ecology | D.W.

An unprecedented new image of the Milky Way’s turbulent heart from the ultrasensitive MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa has revealed nearly 1,000 mysterious filaments, inexplicably dangling in space.

Although the existence of the puzzling long one-dimensional magnetic threads (or filaments) – which are made up of cosmic ray electrons spinning in the magnetic field at close to the speed of light – around the center of our galaxy had already been discovered. 35 years ago, its origin has remained an unsolved mystery ever since.

Now these new observations could change what we currently know about them.

At least 10 times as many filaments 150 light years long

As the study reports, available online and accepted for publication at The Astrophysical Journal Letters, The new radio observations reveal that astronomers have only observed a small fraction of these filaments: there are at least 10 times as many as previously known, bringing the total number to nearly 1,000 of these 150-light-year cosmic filaments. of length.

This has allowed Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, the paper’s lead author and the original discoverer of the filaments in the 1980s, and his team to perform statistical studies on a large population of filaments for the first time. This information could help them finally unravel the old mystery.

A mosaic image (with labels) of the center of the Milky Way, captured with radio waves. The magnetic filaments are large vertical bars throughout the image.

“We have studied individual filaments for a long time with a myopic view,” Yusef-Zadeh said in a statement from Northwestern University.

“Now, at last, we see the whole picture: a panoramic view filled with abundant filaments. Merely examining a few filaments makes it difficult to draw any real conclusions about what they are and where they came from. This marks a milestone in the advancement of our understanding of these structures,” he added.

The origins of the filaments

According to scientists, one of these new advances is related to the hypotheses of its origins; the new study rules out, for example, that a supernova remnant, found with the new data, is the likely progenitor of the filaments.

For their part, the filaments are more likely related to radio bubbles discovered in 2019 with earlier MeerKAT data in the center of the Milky Way.

An image showing the spectral index of the filaments.

“If you were from another planet, for example, and you met a very tall person on Earth, you might assume that all people are tall. But if you do statistics on a population of people, you can find the average height. That’s exactly what we are doing,” Youssef-Zadeh said. “We can find the strength of the magnetic fields, their lengths, their orientations and the radiation spectrum,” he added.

In groups like the strings of a harp

Moreover, the new data revealed that the filaments are distributed in groups, or clusters, and within those clusters, they are very evenly spaced, like the strings of a harp, the researchers said.

“They almost resemble the regular spacing of solar loops,” says Yusef-Zadeh. “We still don’t know why they cluster together or understand how they separate, and we don’t know how these regular spacings come about. Every time we answer one question, multiple others come up.”

Close-up of the harp-shaped structures. The magnetic filaments appear in pairs and clusters, side by side with equal spacing between them.

Another mystery is the mechanism that accelerates the electrons inside the magnetic filaments. As reported ScienceAlert, it is possible that the filaments are related to a strange magnetic filament, discovered last year, that emits radiation at both radio and X-ray wavelengths.

The next step will be to study each filament separately and characterize its properties to obtain a complete catalog that allows in-depth statistical analysis. “We are certainly one step closer to a more complete understanding,” says Yusef-Zadeh.

Power of the MeerKAT manages to capture the center of the Milky Way

Although it is only about 25,000 light-years away (which is not very far in cosmic terms), the center of the Milky Way is very difficult to see. Achieving the precision needed for this image was then only possible thanks to the power of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (SARAO) MeerKAT and over 200 hours of observations.

The final image of the center of the Milky Way will be published in another article in The AstrophysicalJournal.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.