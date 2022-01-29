These three mid-range Xiaomi will also finally receive Android 12 – Xiaomi News

In addition to MIUI 13, Xiaomi is rolling out Android 12 among its smartphones. Thanks to this update, the system becomes more stable, incorporating various protection mechanisms focused on privacy.

Well, beyond updating its latest models, Xiaomi has begun to prepare the update to Android 12 of three of its cheapest smartphones, which also have been on the market for some time since their launch.

Three new models join those upgradable to Android 12

As we can read through XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi has started preparing the update to Android 12 for the Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and POCO M2, all these through its Global ROM and therefore, also through the European one with great probability.

Likewise, according to what they assure from the source of the news, The Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and POCO M2 will almost certainly receive MIUI 13, thus incorporating the various innovations that Xiaomi has introduced in this version.

In this way, the list of devices compatible with Android 12 becomes much more extensive, covering a wide variety of models, even some with more than two years in the market. We will continue to inform you as soon as this update is officially released.

Fountain | XIAOMIUI