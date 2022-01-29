These are the foods that reduce high cholesterol

Cholesterol is crucial for the proper functioning of the body through the formation of healthy cells. Although its excess, represented in high cholesterol, can complicate the flow of blood through the arteries, because it forms fatty deposits in the blood vessels that hinder circulation. Consequently, experts advise keeping a healthy diet to control bad cholesterol and have better health.

consolidate a healthy diet and eradicate bad nutritional habits will be essential so that the levels of high cholesterol are considerably reduced. In addition, this must be combined with daily physical activity and taking medications, as indicated by the doctor accompanying the treatment. There is also a natural alternative to reduce the cholesterolthrough the following foods.

Among the fruits, the University of Florida suggests incorporating healthy diet an apple per day, as it contains pectin and polyphenols that help reduce fat accumulation in the blood. To this fruit we can add the watermelon, because it detoxifies the body thanks to L-citrulline, which collaborates in the expulsion of ammonia that is stored in the liver. In this sense, specialists affirm that it contains lycopene and beta-carotene, responsible for working on blood vessels and preventing heart disease.

On the other hand, there are two other ingredients that reduce the cholesterol. The first is soy, which will reduce the risk of heart disease because it lowers the levels of polyunsaturated fats. While cinnamon, it fulfills a special function. Its incorporation of 6 grams daily in the healthy diet will be enough to lower the high cholesterol.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, almonds make up the group of dried fruits par excellence that are consumed in a healthy diet thanks to its extensive properties. An investigation determined that this fruit is rich in healthy fats, achieving a reduction in low-density lipoproteins that cause high cholesterol.