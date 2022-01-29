There have always been stereotypes of female stars in Hollywood – Spoiler Time

Being a woman in Hollywood is not easy. It never has been. From the beginning of the film industry in the California hills, producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation of films had an idea about what women should be like to be able to participate in cinema. And of course, that “must be”, in general, had to do with beauty standards that existed at the time. From a current look, luckily, saying this seems nonsense. If only for political correctness, women can no longer be asked to be beautiful, hegemonically beautiful, and nothing more. Today they are recognized for their talent, their plasticity and the characters they play have to contribute something more than the brightness of a set. But it was not always like this.

Since its inception, cinema has been about the gaze. The problem is that, also from its beginnings, that look is usually exclusively male. This is how the eye of man, generally the protagonist, is what motivates and mobilizes the action of a film, but also the one that accommodates and pigeonholes the other characters that surround him, including, of course, the female characters. Therefore, according to her beauty, the role that women will play in the cinema. An actress, depending on how she saw herself, could, at the beginning of cinema, be only two things: the wife of the protagonist (or the wife’s project), or the vampire, the femme fatalealways doomed to misfortune. Two models of this are, for example, Mary Pickfordwho is known as the first “girlfriend of America”, with a naive look, ringlets and light hair, versus Theda Baraan actress who must have had an origin story told that she was born in the Saharaproduct of a affairand whose name was an anagram of “Arab Death”, that is to say, “The Arab death”. Other stereotypes followed, of course. In the fifty, Marilyn MonroeFor example, she struggled for years with her “dumb blonde” image, unable to be taken seriously as an actress. So much so that she was forced to found her own production company to be able to play different roles. those that Fox had been offering him and no longer wanted to represent.

Source: MGM

Today we are not exempt from stereotypes either. Beauty usually remains decisive when interpreting this or that role. If we stay within the hegemonic beauty (that is, the thin, white woman, generally blonde and with light eyes), we will surely have a protagonist who will occupy, in a certain way, the role of the femme fatalethat sensual, dangerous, enigmatic woman, like the one who plays Angelina Jolie in the film of 2001, Original sinor the first steps of Scarlett Johansson What Black Widow in the movies of Marvel. If instead, the actress in question is not an overwhelming beauty, as Angelina Jolie or Scarlett Johanssonbut graceful but innocent, simpler, we will see her in roles such as “the neighbor next door”, the protagonist of the romantic comedy with which we can all identify. Such is the case of Emma Stonefor example in Crazy Stupid Love (2011). On the other hand, there is also the role of sidekickthe best friend, the funny companion, which is generally reserved for minorities that do not fall within the canons of beauty: fat women, non-white, Latin, etc. Even in the same example we gave before, Crazy Stupid Love, Emma Stone is accompanied by her best friend, played by Liza Lapiraan actress who mixes Filipino, Chinese and Spanish roots.

Source: Warner Bros.

Of course, since the years 70 With the advance of feminism, and especially now that we are going through its third wave, these stereotypes are beginning to weaken. Diversity is beginning to be demanded by audiences, who need to see other types of stories told on the big screen. women are no longer alone femme fatales, the neighbor next door or the funny friend. Now they can become heroines, professionals, beings independent of the male gaze (especially when behind the camera they are also accompanied by women in the roles of direction, script, etc.). But nevertheless, We still have shortcomings. The phobia of old age is one of them: women are not allowed to grow old. While the men who harvest gray hair are called “silver foxes” and are praised, as George Clooney or Steve Carell, the women who choose to be seen with their gray hair are questioned; like Andie McDowell, who was suggested by his own representatives to continue dying because he was not going to get any work. It wasn’t true, of course, but the questioning and fear of ostracism simply for getting older is there.

Source: Daria Kobayashi Ritch / Vogue Polska