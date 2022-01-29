‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: How Jordan Belfort once showed Leonardo DiCaprio what it felt like to take drugs

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for sometimes doing extensive research and preparation to embody his characters. So when it came to portraying The wolf of wall street Jordan Belfort, there were some aspects of his character that DiCaprio needed help to nail down.

One such aspect was Belfort’s constant drug use in real life. To ensure that DiCaprio would do him justice, Belfort taught DiCaprio how to do drugs.

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio never take drugs?

Unlike The wolf of Wall Street jordan belfort, DiCaprio himself shared that he abstained from taking drugs. This was largely due to the environment in which the Oscar winner grew up.

“I never did,” DiCaprio said in a revealing interview with the LA Times. “That’s because I literally saw these things every day when I was 3 or 4 years old. So Hollywood was a walk in the park for me.”

But being Hollywood, it was inevitable to run into others who indulged in drugs. And he has seen firsthand how that has affected others.

“I was going to parties and I was there and, yes, there is that temptation. Hollywood is a very volatile place where artists come in and essentially say they want to belong,” DiCaprio continued. “It’s incredibly vulnerable to be an actor and also to receive criticism at a young age when you’re formulating who you are. We’ve seen a lot of people fall victim to that, and it’s very unfortunate.”

Jordan Belfort had to teach Leonardo DiCaprio how to look tall

For The wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio’s acting method meant he had to learn what it was like to be under the influence. This required the assistance of Jordan Belfort himself. In an interview with the New York Post, Belfort described how he helped DiCaprio capture Belfort’s constant drug use.

“Leo had never used drugs,” Belfort said. “So I showed him how he looks and feels when you’re high on quaaludes. I… started crawling. We were both on the floor, drooling. His father came into the room and asked what the fuck we were doing.”

In an interview with Shortlist, the reborn The star confirmed that he enlisted Belfort’s help personally with the scene.

“Yeah, with the ‘luudes sequence, they don’t exist, so I needed to ask Jordan,” DiCaprio explained. “I have a full video timeline of him rolling on the floor for me.”

DiCaprio also complimented Belfort on the author’s honesty, which further helped DiCaprio’s performance.

“What I appreciated most about his book was that he was unfazed by how honest he was. There were some incredibly embarrassing things,” DiCaprio continued. “When I sat down with him, he said, ‘You know, it wasn’t that bad. Sometimes it was even worse and I’ll tell you why…’ That made him a great partner. He would call it between takes.”

Martin Scorsese had a drug expert on the set of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

In addition to Belfort, iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese also made sure Jonah Hill and DiCaprio delivered their performances. He did this by providing a drug expert to help the two actors on set, which the Very badly The actor stated that it was a great help.

“Because we were taking these really strong Quaaludes, we had a drug expert and I was asking a lot of questions about what the drug felt like,” Hill told Vibe. “The way he put it about taking so many Quaaludes is that your finger feels like it weighs 10 pounds. So I imagined that there was a tiny version of myself in my body that had to move like a dead weight.”

