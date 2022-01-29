The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have a new joint collaboration | Music

The Weeknd announced a few weeks ago that the era of afterhours It wasn’t over yet and he had one (last) big surprise to share with all his followers. And all the specialized media on half the planet are clear that the remix of save your tears It is just around the corner.

All after the Canadian soloist has posted a video on Instagram with a black background in which two voices, one male and one female, are heard interpreting some chords of this popular song from the musician’s album.

Neither of the two artists have been too subtle tagging each other in cross publications and leaving a brief fragment of their voices interpreting part of the song that will bring them back together soon.

And we say it will bring them together again because both artists, both The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, already have a long history of working together. The first time they joined their talents was with Love me harder back in 2014.

They were slow to re-publish a collaboration but they would share a microphone again in off the tablesong included in the album positions by the soloist from Boca Raton (Florida, United States).

At the moment there is no confirmed date for the premiere of the remix of Save your tears but everything indicates that it will be this Friday, April 23. All this against the background of The Weeknd celebrating his 10th anniversary of his musical career and with his new album on the horizon, of which he has already left some tracks in the air.

It is not the first remix that the Canadian publishes from this album after Blinding lights with Rosalía.