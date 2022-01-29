The unusual fine that Benzema will have to hit

The striker reconciled with the French Federation and is now a regular with his country

January 28, 2022 9:47 p.m.

The case of the sexual video of his teammate, Mathieu Valbuena, has haunted Karim Benzema in recent years. He was removed from the selection and earned the rejection of much of his nation, France. This scandal deprived him of being champion of the European Championship in 2016 and of the world in 2018.

Once again the controversy is present after the 230,000 euros with which Karim Benzema was sentenced for the Sextape case with Mathieu Valbuena have been seized today from the footballer’s bank account, as reported by Le Parisien. On November 24, the Court of Versailles had sentenced the Real Madrid striker to a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €75,000 for a crime of blackmailing complicity against his former teammate.

Regarding the civil action, the five defendants in the Sextape case were sentenced to compensate the former Olympique de Marseille player with 150,000 euros for a crime of moral damages. On the other hand, Benzema was also sentenced to pay 80,000 euros in court costs for the civil part. Both the player and his lawyer, Antoine Wey, have already appealed the ruling.

Having not paid the 230,000 euros requested by Mathieu Valbuena, the plaintiff’s defense party had asked a Court to seize said amount from Karim Benzema’s account. That has caused a blockage of the bank account, according to information from Le Parisien.

“These are the logical consequences of the immediate payment decision. We asked for an extrajudicial payment that never occurred, so we have moved on to the next step,” Paul-Albert Iwens, Valbuena’s lawyer, told AFP. Benzema’s defense considers the sentence “severe and very unfair”, so he will appeal in second instance to avoid such compensation.