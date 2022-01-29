The surprising resemblance between Angelina Jolie and Hilal Altınbilek, the protagonist of ‘Bitter Land’

A multitude of celebrities have carved a niche for themselves in the hearts of their fans, and it is that many of those faces have even been embodied in the skin of some followers, something that could be confused, especially with the amount of Reasonable similarities What’s between different celebrities?

If a few days ago the resemblance between Esther Exposito and an Argentine influencer, it is also worth noting that great Hollywood actresses have similarities with other faces less familiar with the audience, and this is the case of Angeline Jolie.

The 46-year-old actress has conquered the whole world with her great roles in Hollywood and her physical appearance, which has caught the attention, among others, of Brad Pitt, another of the great claims of the film industry. Some very characteristic faces but that can be very similar to those of other figures.

It is the specific case of Hilal Altinbilek, the 30-year-old actress and protagonist of one of the series of the moment in Spain, ‘bitter land’, which arrived on the grill exactly a week ago, following in the wake of other productions of Turkish origin arriving in our country, being behind ‘Mujer’, ‘Mi Hija’ and ‘Love is in the air’, among others.

Hilal Altinbilek, Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger

Despite being 16 years apart, the Turkish actress has a face similar to that of the American, with eyes of an intense green color, with rounded features that make her cheekbones stand out and with immaculate skin. Some characteristics for which many have come to compare her with Angelina Jolie.

The resemblance can be seen, above all, in some photographs that Hilal has on her social networks, revealing a intense look, and carrying some similar hairstyles whom Angelina has previously worn.

In fact, some media have already echoed this great resemblance, and the actress herself already spoke about it for Gazeta Vatan: “It’s an honor to be compared to Angelina Jolie”. Other media such as the Takvim website went further, giving it the nickname of “the Turkish Angelina”.