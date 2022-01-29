The ‘secret’ clauses of Adama Traoré’s contract with Barça

Everyone is ready for Adama Traoré to start working under Xavi Hernández at FC Barcelona. The official statement by the Barça team has already been released, but more details of the operation with Wolverhampton, a club with which the Barça team have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for the remainder of the season, have been revealed beforehand. It would be, in question, the last great winter reinforcement for the team led by Xavi Hernández.

Adama, as has been reported in recent days, It arrives as a loan until the end of the 2021-2022 academic year and the clubs have included a purchase option of 30 million euros plus bonus that is not mandatory. The journalist Gerard Romero has reported more details of the operation and the clauses that Barça has ‘agreed’ in the agreement so that the negotiation benefits the Catalans.

According to this information, there will be no penalty for Barça if they do not execute the purchase option. However, with Francisco Trincão (on loan at Wolverhampton) if this ‘punishment’ exists, which would be around six million euros. The international with Portugal has a purchase option of 30 ‘kilos’ and from the Camp Nou they consider that the English club will not take over the winger’s services permanently.

It is an operation in which FC Barcelona wins, in every way. The club will take care of Adama Traoré’s salary, which will be excessively low and I would have no problem being registered in LaLiga respecting the financial ‘fair play’. In addition, he will be a player who will bring speed and overflow to Xavi’s team, which needs him a lot.

Traoré, the ‘replacement’ of Dembélé

Given the uncertainty surrounding Dembélé’s future, Barça wanted to strengthen their forward line with Traoré, because if there is one thing that seems ‘sure’ it is that the France international will not play again this season. so he does not get a team in the next 24 hours and stays in the stands of the Camp Nou. Adama will serve as a replacement and a new alternative for the team led by Xavi Hernández.