The relationship between Russia and the West, in ten films





The difficult relationship between Russia and the West, which has become tense again as a result of Moscow’s military concentration around Ukraine, has been an important source of inspiration for the cinema, which has not missed opportunities to portray the disagreements between two blocks, often in thrillers, but also in comedies.

Next, we review some of the most significant titles in the history of the seventh art.

NINOTCHKA (1939)

The suspicions between the West and the USSR already existed before the start of the Cold War, as evidenced by this masterpiece by Ernst Lubitsch, on whose screenplay Billy Wilder worked. In this satire starring Greta Garbo, a special envoy of the communist regime is presented who must conclude in Paris the sale of some jewels confiscated from the Russian nobility, but she ends up fascinated by the capitalist system.

The film, the penultimate in which the Swedish actress participated, meant a change of record for the interpreter, known until then for more serious roles, for which the phrase “Garbo laughs!” was used in the promotional campaign.

THE INVASION OF THE BODY STEALERS, 1956

With the Cold War already underway, Don Siegel directed this film with hints of film noir about an alien invasion, a common metaphor for Soviet conquest. The spores of some alien plants reach Earth and give rise to pods from which doubles of human beings emerge, but without emotions, which replace the original individuals.

In contrast to those who have seen the film as a criticism of homogenization and the loss of freedoms in communist regimes, it has also been interpreted as a denunciation of McCarthy’s witch hunt.

ONE, TWO, THREE, 1961

In this case, the invasion is not military or extraterrestrial, but commercial, since the protagonist played by James Cagney, a Coca-Cola executive in West Berlin, intends to introduce the soft drink in the USSR market. However, the arrival in the German city of the daughter of his boss will force him to change his priorities.

Billy Wilder returns to the clash between capitalism and communism after “Ninotchka”, this time not only as a writer, but also as a director, in this sharp comedy full of brilliant dialogue.

THE MESSENGER OF FEAR, 1962

Anti-communist paranoia reaches its maximum expression in this “thriller” by John Frankenheimer with Frank Sinatra, Angela Lansbury and Janet Leigh in the cast. Released in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis, the plot includes brainwashing and presidential conspiracies.

In 2004 a new version was released starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, and directed by Jonathan Demme.

RED TELEPHONE, ARE WE FLYING TO MOSCOW?, 1964

Stanley Kubrick fiercely criticizes the nuclear race and the danger of mutually assured destruction in one of the best comedies in the history of cinema. Especially remembered are the interpretation of three characters by Peter Sellers and the denouement, with nuclear explosions to the rhythm of “We’ll Meet Again”.

REDS, 1981

Warren Beatty directs, writes and stars in this biographical film about journalist John Reed, one of the three American citizens buried in the Kremlin Necropolis and who became famous for “Ten Days That Shook the World”, chronicling the Russian October Revolution from 1917.

Beatty opts for an epic and academic tone that earned him the Oscar for best director.

RED DAWN, 1984

With Ronald Reagan in the White House, this film that imagined a Soviet invasion of the world’s leading power was released in American theaters. Starring Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen, the passage of time has made it a cult film, despite the poor reception it received from critics.

THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER, 1990

The first film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels is set in the final years of the Cold War, with a Soviet submarine captain (Sean Connery) intent on defecting to the United States.

BRIDGE OF SPIES, 2015

The most accomplished aspect of this historical drama directed by Steven Spielberg is its humanistic portrayal of the Soviet spy, played by an excellent Mark Rylance, who won an Oscar for this work. With a presentation of the characters far from simplistic and one-dimensional approaches, the film allows Rudolf Abel to be empathized with and understood as much as the American protagonist played by Tom Hanks.

DONBASS (2018)

The Belarusian-born filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa presents the reality of Donbas, the center of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since 2014 and which in recent weeks has threatened to spread to the entire former Soviet republic. EFE