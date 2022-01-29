The ‘Nicolas Cage method’ in 10 scenes of legendary intensity
The premiere of ‘Prisoners of Ghostland’ brings back to theaters the peculiar acting art of Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, an actor who always reaches intensity level 10 even when the film does not require going beyond three.
They are 10 but they could be 500. The race of Nicolas Cage is full of those actress explosions of histrionicsl that the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola has become his most distinctive trait as a performer. Exceptional moments that admit both ironic reverence and sincere admiration. The premiere of Sion Sono’s latest film, ‘Prisoners of Ghostland’, with a newly unchained Cage, gives us an ideal pretext to remember some of them.
(Norman Jefferson, 1987). Nicolas Cage did not need much time to find the interpretive register that has made him justly famous. At the age of 23, he was already capable of building an iconic image (white tank top, wolf chest and crazy hair) and offering a performance of intensity 12 out of 10. Here takes place one of his first memorable explosions; In front of a Cher who doesn’t really know where to go, Ronny Cammareri (the name is already worth a point) cries out for a big knife to cut his throat, hits a can out of nowhere and shows his wooden hand: “I lost! hand! And I lost my girlfriend! & rdquor ;.
(Robert Bierman, 1989). In one of those foolish decisions that have characterized his entire career, Cage squandered the prestige earned with ‘Moon Spell’ (six Oscar nominations and three statuettes) starring in a crazy movie about a successful executive who believes he is turning into a vampire. The scene in which he wanders down the street moaning and clinging to a plank is anthology but cannot compete in manic intensity with the moment in which the actor, completely out of control, recites the entire alphabet in front of his psychiatrist while waving his arms spasmodically.
(Christopher Coppola, 1993). In his second film as director, Chris Coppola had the crazy idea of offering one of the leading roles to his own brother. also giving him carte blanche to compose the character. The film ended up being a considerable nonsense, but Cage’s performance is one ‘what the fuck’ after another. Characterized by an impossible wig, sunglasses for photosensitive people, a false nose and a ridiculous mustache, the actor transforms before our eyes into a cartoon which exerts on the viewer the same unhealthy fascination as a car accident: it is impossible to look away.
‘Con Air (Convicts in the air)’
(Simon West, 1997). “Put the rabbit back in the box.” In a highly entertaining film full of wacky premises, absurd dialogue and ‘over the top’ performances, Nicolas Cage becomes the king of the party with his interpretation of Cameron Poe, a hyper-muscled ‘ranger’ with great hair and a (strange) southern accent who finds himself trapped on a plane with a bunch of psychopathic convicts. All of his appearances are, again, memorable, but his insistence on asking serial killer Billy Beelzebub, even after killing him, put the stuffed bunny back in the box that he has bought for his daughter takes the cake.
(John Woo, 1997). The presence of Cage in the cast of a film is the announcement that at some point in the footage we are going to witness hysterical behavior. In ‘Face to face’, Nic dynamites the suspense by behave like a complete maniac already from the first scene, in which, disguised as a priest, he performs some hilarious dance steps and gropes a girl who sings Handel’s ‘The Messiah’ in a choir shouting “Hallelujah!” From there, the intensity does not wane and reaches perhaps its highest point in the prison fight scene, in which the actor, as he later revealed in several interviews, he felt it leave his body, such was his level of delivery. Pure Cage.
(Neil LaBute, 2006). Many critics argue that this ‘remake’ of a (wonderful) 1973 British film is an unnecessary film. As if there was a movie with Nicolas Cage in it that wasn’t necessary. Here the actor plays a police officer who, investigating the disappearance of a girl, travels to an island whose inhabitants practice a strange cult. The actor achieves with his interpretation that all those neo-pagan islanders seem, by contrast, quite normal people. Curiously, the most remembered scene -the one in which Cage’s character is tortured with a mask full of bees while he repeatedly yells “Not the bees!” – it didn’t even appear in the version that was released in theaters.
‘Ghost Rider: The Ghost Rider’
(Mark Steven Johnson, 2007). An avid collector of Marvel comics, Cage was such a fan of the ghost rider character Johnny Blaze that he he had it tattooed on his arm before he even got the chance to play it at the cinema. And, of course, when he was offered the role, the man gave it his all. The Blaze’s first transformation into the Flaming Skeleton is a carousel of insane faces and contradictory expressions (is he happy? is he terrified? is he confused? is he sane?) that has made a fortune in the world of ‘gifs’. In the second part, piss fire. Needless to say more.
(Werner Herzog, 2009). If a sober Nicolas Cage is already an uncontrollable beast, imagine what happens when he stuffs himself with all the drugs ever and for having. Well, she is capable of terrifying an old woman by taking away her respirator to get information or asking to finish off a guy who is already dead because “her soul keeps dancing & rdquor; (‘breakdance’, specifically).
(Brian Taylor, 2017). This badass comedy about an epidemic that drives parents to murder their own children provides another great example of what Cage can offer when a director gives him freedom to improvise. What other actor would wear a Misfits T-shirt and smash a pool table with a sledgehammer? while singing the famous children’s song ‘Hokey Pokey’?
(Panos Cosmatos, 2018). Want a healthy dose of unfiltered human emotion? Leave Nicolas Cage locked in a bathroom in his underpants and with a bottle of vodka in his hand. What the actor does here by expressing all the pain and rage he feels for the loss of his wife is so supernatural that it makes the scene the most remembered of ‘Mandy’. And we are talking about a movie that includes satanic cannibal bikers on LSD and duels with chainsaws. Big words.