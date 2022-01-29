The news of Johnny Deep that made his fans happy

Johnny Depp’s career has a before and after in the history of cinema. To frame it we can refer to his divorce with actress Amber Heard. His return to singleness commanded him not to be so mediatic and apparently now, after years of scandals and controversies, it seems to indicate that the American artist returns to the cinema.

Johnny Depp He has become one of the most controversial artists in recent years and one of the most prominent exponents of what is known as cancellation culture. After embodying great and remembered roles as he did in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Pirates of the Caribbean, everything seems to indicate that he is close to getting another important role.

Johnny Deep posing. Source: spoilers

To make his return official, Deep I communicate the news to a famous American portal and, according to it, I would be very close to playing one of the most emblematic characters in history. This is Louis XV, known as “the Well Beloved”, who was King of France and Navarre between 1715 and 1774.

The head in charge of the project that will be linked to Johnny Deep It is the French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn Le Besco, known simply as Maïwenn, who does not hesitate to give a vote of confidence to the 58-year-old actor, famous for his great works that have led him to be nominated three times for the Oscars.

Johnny Deep in front of the microphones. Fountain; Web

Another novelty is that it is not normal for Johnny Deep speak in public. For this reason, the very fact that it is manifested is news in itself, which adds to the controversial content that its expressions usually have.