The new Windows 11 update arrives in February

Photo : microsoft

Changes are coming in the already new version of Windows. Microsoft has announced on its blog dedicated to Windows that in February we will see a major update to Windows 11. Among the changes it will bring will be some that affect the new taskbar.

Micrsoft’s Product Manager, Panos Panay, has detailed the changes in this new patch which, in fact, will be the one that officially introduces native support for Android apps on Windows desktops. We already know many of these changes from the development versions that have been made public, but now they are finally for all users.

In addition to Android apps, the update will push the weather forecast to the taskbar instead of leaving it in a widget. There will also be a button dedicated to muting all sound from the computer. The start menu will also increase the space for the applications that we have pinned there, and reduce the space for recommended applications, something that the user community had already requested. If you work with multiple monitors, the time will only appear on one of them, not all of them like now.

Notepad comes with a new unified menu bar and the new Windows 11 visual style with dark mode support. To the relief of those who use Notepad to edit code, Microsoft doesn’t seem to have any intention of making it a more advanced text editor. It just gains some very welcome features like the ability to undo changes multiple times.

At the moment there are no adoption figures for the new operating system, but the requirements that a PC needs to make it work are still high. In any case stop It seems that Microsoft is in no hurry to leave this latest Windows perfectly ironed and combed. [Windows Blog]