The new live action of He-Man got a new actor and will also be exclusive to Netflix

He-Man, the champion of Eternia Y hero who conquered boys and girls in the 80s, will have revenge in the large screen with a new live action adaptation. The film suffered some setbacks, such as the departure of its main star, Noah Centineo. Now the situation has changed, since the production found a new star and not only that, since now He-Man will become an exclusive Netflix premiere.

In the 80 with the boom of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, it was decided that the hero bearing the power sword it had to have its place on the big screen. In 1987 Masters of the Universe was presented, with Dolph Lundgren In the role of he-man, Frank Langella What Skeleton, Jon Cyper What Man-at-Arms, Chelsea Field What Teela, Meg Foster What Evil-Lyn, not forgetting a young Courteney Cox in the role of Julie Winston. The movie was a total disaster, to the point that sentenced the character to be relegated only to animation.

With the passing of time new animated versions of He-Man emerged. Last year Netflix premiered Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated series with great level of detail and one captivating story, although many of the fans did not like it. This no doubt further fanned the flame for more He-Man material.

Now Netflix got the He-Man live action rights and announced that actor Kyle Allen will take on the role of Prince Adam/He-Man. Robert Brenner, executive producer of Mattel FIlms, celebrated the Netflix deal and the casting of the new actor saying: “we hope to show the public that anything can happen in Eternia. We continue to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

While the producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch They also celebrated the good news and commented: “We have always been inspired by the fantastic world of Eternia. This film has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are very excited to tell an all-new story for Masters of the Universe with brothers Nee and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”.

Kyle Allen He is known for the role of Balkan in the recent musical steven spielberg, West Side Story. He has also been part of other successful productions such as American Horror Story, ThePath, The In Between, among other.

At the moment a possible date for the premiere of the live action of he-man, but taking into account that Netflix is already working on it, surely soon we will have news.