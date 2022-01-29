The new live action of He-Man got a new actor and will also be exclusive to Netflix

He-Man, the champion of Eternia Y hero who conquered boys and girls in the 80s, will have revenge in the large screen with a new live action adaptation. The film suffered some setbacks, such as the departure of its main star, Noah Centineo. Now the situation has changed, since the production found a new star and not only that, since now He-Man will become an exclusive Netflix premiere.

In the 80 with the boom of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, it was decided that the hero bearing the power sword it had to have its place on the big screen. In 1987 Masters of the Universe was presented, with Dolph Lundgren In the role of he-man, Frank Langella What Skeleton, Jon Cyper What Man-at-Arms, Chelsea Field What Teela, Meg Foster What Evil-Lyn, not forgetting a young Courteney Cox in the role of Julie Winston. The movie was a total disaster, to the point that sentenced the character to be relegated only to animation.

