The new from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, the latest from Katy Perry or the single from Daddy Yankee will accompany us this weekend

Good vibes run through our bodies, and not just because the weekend comes with great expectations: it is Sant Jordi (or Book Day) and we have to celebrate. With a very pleasant surprise from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, the world of music leaves us with perfect songs to celebrate these days of disconnection.

Emotional Oranges and Becky G – Down To Miami

If you’re looking for something cool and groovy, you better have the latest among Emotional Oranges Y Becky G. down to miami It has everything to be a hit.

David Bisbal and Danna Paola – Come back, come back

David Bisbal Y Danna Paola They form the odd couple in the world of music. Both artists presented a few days ago their new single called come back, come back. It is not necessary to be an expert to know that this will be a topic that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Daddy Yankee – The Pony

The time has come to give everything in the living room. We are aware that everything that launches daddy yankee He ends up blowing it up and his new single promises to destroy everything. that’s how it sounds thepony.

Katy Perry, Luísa Sonza, Bruno Martini – Cry About It Later

They say that three is a crowd but there are always exceptions that confirm the rule. This time it is accompanied by Katy Perry, Luisa Sonza Y Bruno Martini: this very original trio has just presented their new single called Cry About It Later.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (remix)

Yes The Weeknd you fell in love with his Save Your Tears you better pay attention to his latest release next to Ariana Grande, and it is that both have just presented a most interesting remix. We could be facing one of the favorite topics of this summer 2021.

Photos | Instagram @arianagrande