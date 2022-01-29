The Nation / The sinister detail of Megan Fox’s engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sure know how to turn heads. A week after announcing her engagement, a disturbing detail came to light about the fabulous ring that the eccentric singer gave the actress when she asked for her hand during a romantic ritual in Puerto Rico.

The couple flew to Milan two days ago where Colson Baker, the rapper’s real name, was the main protagonist of the Dolce & Gabbana show. The artist opened the event presenting two songs from their successful latest album Tickets to my downfall. In addition, she closed the parade with a white silk suit with a turtleneck of the same color.

It was on this occasion that Machine told the media about the curious detail of the emerald and diamond ring that he gave his beautiful fiancée, a luxurious piece whose design was commissioned personally together with Stephen Webster, the celebrity jeweler.

Read more: The number of unvaccinated pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19 increases

The ring was made in such a way that it could hurt when trying to remove it from your finger. “It is a pure emerald from Colombia, without treatment. It was only carved in the shape of a drop, straight from the mine. And the diamond came straight from Stephen,” the singer explained to US Vogue, noting that the concept is that the ring can be separated to make two rings.

“When they are together, they are united by a magnet. Do you see how they come together? And then they form a dark heart. The bands are thorns. So if you try to remove it, it hurts. Love hurts!”, revealed the 31-year-old musician.

It is clear that for this couple pain and blood are key elements in their relationship, taking into account that the painful engagement ring is not the only “sinister” note of the passionate union between the singer and the actress.

When they started dating and she had to travel abroad to work, the protagonist of “Diabólica Temptación” decided to give her boyfriend a pendant with bottled blood so that he could carry his DNA with him. In addition, during their marriage proposal, the couple celebrated a ritual to seal their love in which one drank the other’s blood.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes and then we drank each other’s blood, “Fox explained along with the video of the commitment ceremony, without revealing more details.

It may interest you: UNA’s “PET scan” tomograph is still not enabled due to lack of international permits