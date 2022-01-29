The muscle of Call of Duty: these are all the studies behind the saga

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has a name of its own: Call of Duty. The brand is the economic lung of the publisher, which year after year covers the highest sales positions. But keeping up with the annual rhythm of today’s ecosystem, of which Warzone is a vital part, requires the collaboration of multiple studios. We review the names behind its success.

Infinity Ward

The parents of the Call of Duty saga have not had an easy road, precisely. Jason West, Vince Zampella and Grant Collier In 2002 they founded a studio that would change the trend of the modern shooter. Behind him are eight main deliveries, in addition to the successful landing of the saga to free to play: Call of Duty Warzone.

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 marked West and Zampella’s last job at the helm of the saga. After a strong disagreement with Activision, both left the study to found Respawn Entertainment shortly after. without your address 5 other deliveries were published, among which the reboot of the Modern Warfare brand stands out in 2019. Its popularity and commitment to crossovers would mark the beginning of the ecosystem that we all know right now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Infinity Ward stands out for the following deliveries:

Call of Duty-2003

Call of Duty 2 – 2005

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – 2007

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 2009

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – 2011

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 2019

Call of Duty: Warzone – 2020

Treyarch

Those based in Santa Monica were acquired by Activision in 2001. Before starting work on Call of Duty, they were responsible for titles in a multitude of genres, such as several adaptations of spider-man (including the popular Web of Shadows), 007: Quantum of Solace and NHL 2K3, among others. They debuted in the saga with Call of Duty 2: Big Red One, a parallel installment of the main exclusive for PS2, Xbox and GameCube.

Any fan of the saga related his name to zombies. Call of Duty: World at War started in 2008 the cooperative experience that captivated millions of players. From being an extra, he became an essential part of many of his successors. Even Sledgehammer has staked his own take on the undead. Treyarch’s milestone, without a doubt, goes through the Black Ops sub-saga, which debuted in 2010. Mason, the numbers and Woods They are already part of the Call of Duty photography.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch stands out for the following deliveries:

Call of Duty: World at War – 2008

Call of Duty: Black Ops-2010

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 – 2012

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 2018

Sledgehammer Games

The third study to be part of the annual rotation is one of the youngest of the American firm. Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield They founded their own independent team in 2009 after having passed with tremendous success by Electronic Arts. Although at first they worked on bringing the franchise to the third person, Activision finally canceled the project so that they could dedicate themselves to the main installments. His first major brand in the saga came from the hands of Infinity Ward. They collaborated closely on the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a ticket that would take their first solo development in the lead.

In 2014 they presented Advanced Warfare, a brave proposal that took the formula off the ground. The introduction of the exoskeleton as the core of the gameplay allowed you to embrace a move set never before seen in Call of Duty. Condrey himself claimed that the focus shifted away from “the idea of ​​being ‘easy to play and hard to master’”. Both founders held executive positions shortly after the release of Call of Duty: WWII, their second job. Four years later, Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted, suffering in sales against the 2020 installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Sledgehammer stands out for the following deliveries:

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – 2014

Call of Duty: WWII – 2017

Call of Duty: Vanguard – 2021

Raven Software

Raven has more than 30 years of history. Their journey as part of Activision led them to become one of the genre’s benchmarks in the 90s and early 2000s. Hexen, Heretic, Soldier of Fortune and Quake 4 are just some of the works in their extensive career. His stage prior to Call of Duty left us with the reboot of Wolfenstein (2009) and Singularity (2010), a new IP fondly remembered among his followers. Not to mention that X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Wolverine also passed through his hands.

Raven’s assistance began in Call of Duty Black Ops as support for additional content. For more than a decade he has been in charge of being one of the pillars of the saga from the background. His great opportunity would come precisely in these last years. They were instrumental in the development of Call of Duty: Warzone, which they now run as the lead studio. On the other hand, in 2020 they dedicated themselves to developing the campaign mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Almost nothing.

Toys for Bob

Acquired in 2005 by Activision, the studio founded by Fred Ford and Paul Reiche held the weight of developing several Skylanders installments. It would not be until 2018 when they managed to captivate the enthusiastic public. Spyro Reignited Trilogy He gave us back the purple dragon in his best clothes, and that is that the remastering followed a line similar to that seen in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Vicarious Visions and Toys for Bob brought two video game icons back to life.

Two years later the stars aligned for the community: Crash Bandicoot 4 it came true. Its critical and commercial success seemed to ensure a sequel. However, Activision decided to run them as a support studio on the Call of Duty: Warzone live service during 2021. Since Black Ops Cold War Season 3 they have been providing coverage for Raven Software.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

High Moon Studios

Before closing its union with Activision in 2008, High Moon Studios developed its version of the Bourne saga under the mantle of Sierra and Vivendi Games. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Conspiracy He brought the duels and chases to the video game without the face of Matt Damon, who brought a good part of the saga to the big screen. Together with Activision, he debuted with three installments of the Transformers franchise (War for Cybertron, Dark of the Moon and Fall of Cybertron) until 2013, when they brought Deadpool to the video game universe.

In 2014 they would be taken to share work between Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Destiny. They haven’t worked on all subsequent installments; in fact, they contributed their grain of sand with the remastering of Call of Duty 4 and the sequel to the Bungie title. Later, in 2019, they added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to later do the same with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

dead pool

Beenox and Demonware

The rest of the studios that support Call of Duty work in other artistic and online structure departments. Demonware, for example, was acquired by Activision in 2007, and serves the franchise with various stats and matchmaking engines. His studios are spread over half the planet: Vancouver, Dublin and Shanghai.

Beenox focuses on additional tasks of all kinds, especially when it comes to porting projects to as many platforms as possible. In 2005 they joined the Activision label, where they have worked on a good part of the Skylanders. His work on Call of Duty dates back to 2015 with the PS3 and Xbox 360 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

