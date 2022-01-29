The moving video of Evaluna and Camilo: these are Indigo’s first ‘kicks’

Camilo Y Eva Luna are converting your first pregnancy in one of the most media in the world of music. Through their social networks, the couple of singers have not stopped showing all the progress of the gestational status of the Venezuelan singer, who is expected to give birth to her son this spring.

this 2022, Evaluna and Camilo They will premiere paternity for the first time and they are very excited. This is how they demonstrated it with their last song, Indigo –name that the little one will also receive–, with a very intimate letter in which they show that the arrival of their first-born was something they had been waiting for a long time. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but I I’ve been dreaming of you for a long time“sings the Colombian singer with his wife.

The couple has confirmed that several months passed until they managed to conceive a child for the first time, especially due to Evaluna’s remote chances of becoming pregnant: “Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and other things that were supposedly not right in my body,” Camilo’s wife recounted.

Camilo and Evaluna boast of pregnancy

That is why their first child has become their little miracle for them and, since they announced their pregnancy, they have not stopped sharing snapshots of the absolute happiness they are experiencing during these months.

Through a photo dump of this first month of the year, Evaluna has wanted to share with her followers some of the most tender images that we have seen of her pregnancy so far. And it is that the artist is delighted with her pregnancy and has not stopped brag about tummy on their social networks.

From her bare belly to different photographs of Ricardo Montaner’s daughter in her house with Camilo, the singer has not left a single moment of this month of January to show how the gestation of the little Indigo.

Evaluna’s emotional video

But if one has stood out above all, it has been a video in which the first kicks of your future child. A tender image that has not gone unnoticed by the followers of the Venezuelan artist, who are living her pregnancy with great enthusiasm.

The publication already exceeds two million likes and there are many colleagues who have come to congratulate the couple, including some like Camila Cabello, Greeicy or Mau and Ricky. However, if a comment has stood out above the rest, it has been that of Indigo’s future grandfather, Ricardo Montanerwho left an emotional message for her daughter in the post: “In that belly lives my granddaughter or my grandson… whom I await with all my soul … I love you Eve.”