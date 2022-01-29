The most outstanding films that arrive in February on Netflix

As with HBO Max, large and varied films arrive on Netflix in February, ranging from Spanish cinema to the most typical Hollywood action blockbuster. We also found some premieres that for sure, will compete at the Oscars as Fire night or parallel mothers. Later and as a hallmark, entertainment is the true king of the platform, thanks to the sequel to the musical Mamma Mia or lighthearted science fiction men in black 2.

‘Night of Fire’ (February 1)

Fire night is the film that Mexico has sent for the category of Best International Film at the Oscars 2022. It has a good chance of being among the 5 final candidates, since this story directed by Tatiana Huezo has dazzled critics. Located in a Sierra of the Mexican mountains, several young people try to survive in an abandoned town.

‘Men in Black 2’ (February 1)

The alien humor sequel brings back the Will Smith/ Tomy Lee Jones duo for a new adventure to save the world. Smith will have to recover his retired partner to face an intergalactic threat 4 years later.

‘The Skyscraper’ (February 7)

Even if Dwayne Johnson is missing a leg, nothing is going to stop him from bringing everyone to safety in this disaster movie. The character of “The Rock” is in charge of checking the security of the skyscrapers. However, he finds himself framed in a plot, in which he is accused of causing a fire in the tallest building in the world.

‘Mamma Mia 2’ (February 9)

Sequel to the successful musical that once again features Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, and Amanda Seyfried among the leading cast. Young Sophie is going to marry her fiancé, but first she wants to know the story of how her three possible fathers met her mother.

‘Parallel mothers’ (February 18)

The last film directed by Pedro Almodóvar did not convince the members of the Spanish Film Academy. However, it has done quite well abroad at levels that, until Variety positions Penélope Cruz as one of the possible nominees for Best Actress. The movie talks about the vision of motherhood of the filmmaker from La Mancha. It is the most relevant international film that arrives in February on Netflix.