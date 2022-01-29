The meteorite is us | The uncovering

In the world we live surrounded by billions of images and information that are created every second and give meaning to things. But we are going through an unprecedented crisis of the criterion of truth, in which traditional institutions have less and less capacity for representation, and the restrictive and ordering categories that allowed them to be assigned value, credibility or validity have been diluted. Unlike other moments where history and reality were narrated by books, great thinkers, scientists, teachers, political parties or intellectual referents; the 21st century is presented as a sea of ​​data in which the criteria of truth are lost. The social conversation is made up of biographical experiences, virtual content from Instagram and YouTube, and texts with no apparent link, which speak separately to differentiated social segments.

Believing that this information that circulates is installed in public opinion or creates meaning for the sole fact that it exists and challenges the population would be a serious mistake. There is no informational self-purification or merit in social networks. The systematization of data, the way they are ordered by grouping, the automation and homogenization processes, depend on algorithms, whose power has mutated and they no longer only measure behaviors, but also create them. The perversity of the system lies in the fact that it manages to intervene directly on us and our lives, and yet we cannot see or touch it, much less stop it. Real power exists outside of states or the democratic system. Real power has nothing to do with what we vote or choose, and even seems to be a power beyond the reach of human control. Who controls it? Who do we call to complain about an algorithm?

Adam McKay’s movie Don’t Look Up! (Don’t Look Up!), recently released on Netflix, is a brutal example of how this power intervenes in the creation of subjectivities and the production of behaviors. The film stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman and Timothée Chalamet, proposes us to live, through fiction and with a certain degree of exaggeration, what could happen if, in the current conditions of culture and capitalism, humanity faced a catastrophic natural disaster. The script works as an augmented parody and at the same time marks a limit, a warning signal, a channel of denunciation. The message is blunt: if we continue the same, it will not be necessary for a comet to fall to destroy planet earth. The meteorite is just a metaphor.

In 2020, for the first time in history, the “Edelman Trust Barometer“, which 20 years ago measures trust in central institutions, evaluated how subjects analyze capitalism itself. The study included more than 34 thousand people in 28 countries. The result was more than striking: 56% stated that “capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world.” However, it is one thing to vote in an online poll or to express concern, and quite another to set up a catalytic movement that mobilizes the accumulated energy and ideas, and eventually translate them into an electoral or political proposal. The essence of the malaise of Culture lies in that void, that pothole between emotion and action, it is the impossibility of capitalizing on social reactions in a representative social majority.

As seen in Don’t Look Up!, the role of the media is vital for this sociocultural and political phenomenon to occur. I am referring to the traditional ones, such as TV or radio, but above all social networks and platforms that function as smoke screens and installers of scapegoats that manage to divert attention. Agenda items are discussed in programs and formats that simulate open and independent debate spaces. However, they are always ideological and reproduce ideas anchored in a sense that becomes common by identifying effect. The concentrated media are continuous emitters of messages that fragment social bonds, produce sad passions and diminish the power of acting of the subjects.

In his book “Confined Subjectivity”, the sociologist Sacha Pujo wonders “where is the will of the subject, the power of politics and of the States in the framework of techno-financial globalization. What place exists in the world in crisis, crossed by the pandemic, for the deployment of the collective subject, through politics as a praxis to determine the economic and social course? Justly One of the most dangerous features of neoliberal culture is the consumerist, hedonistic and depoliticized numbness. What is consolidated is a kind of fragmented social subject that thinks of freedom not as a possibility of transforming its context, but as a market without limits and consumption as a fundamental law that orders culture. Marketing disguises itself as politics and transforms citizens into mere consumers.

We have become a society of mere spectators of what happens. The matrix of reality, created by the media and platforms, forms a model of superimposed virtual images that install prejudices, slogans and beliefs that act as certainties, even if they are unverifiable. What is the fascination for virtual images based on? Nora Merlin in his book “Colonization of subjectivity” indicates that the individual viewer puts the media in the place of the Ego Ideal and then develops an identification mechanism between viewers. Newscasts, ‘information’ programs and platforms often produce false stories and unproven conspiracy theories of suspicion and plot, installing persecutory feelings and hostility between the subjects. It all boils down to the idea that “the appearance of the truth of a thing is more important than the truth itself.”

In this historical moment, there is plenty of scientific, social and environmental evidence that shows the damage that the production and consumption system produces to the planet and to the life of the peoples. The possibility of human life continuing on the planet contradicts a predatory model of people, our mental and physical health, and nature. However, nobody seems to sit down to discuss it. The wheel keeps turning. And it is that the system has ensured its permanence in time in anthropological terms, through the creation of subjectivities that guarantee its reproduction. He has designed an order that produces its own subjects.

We can then think that the coronavirus crisis is a preview, a test, and that if we cannot rebuild the ties of a fragile society, the future will not be promising. If, as happens in the film, we all know that the planet can’t take it anymore, that it is impossible to sustain this level of production and consumption over time, that science and sustainable development are the only paradigms that will make it possible to mitigate the damage caused: How is it possible that we are not able to take back the reins and regain control? The desire for transformation and emancipation should be thought of as the possibility of regaining some control over the way we inhabit the planet and the way we live our lives, in order to produce a close and concrete alternative model.