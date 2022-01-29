The Machine negotiates for the jewel of Argentine soccer

With the closing of transfers almost over, the Machine of the Blue Cross is trying to make an interesting investment for his squad. In the next few hours there could be news regarding the interest shown by Facundo FariasArgentine midfielder barely 19 years old who plays for the Colon of his country.

According to a report by journalist Mac Reséndiz of ESPN Digital, the leadership of Blue Cross He sent a person to Argentina with the task of negotiating with the representative of the young soccer player who is considered a jewel of Argentine soccer.

In recent times, Facundo Farias has been in the sights of the two most important clubs in Argentine soccer, but neither Boca Juniors neither River Plate They were able to finalize the transfer. The young soccer player has expressed his desire to play for the bosteros and on the millionaire side it transpired that Marcelo Gallardo I was interested in him.

Facundo Farias by Pol Fernandez

In recent days, the Blue Cross he was left without two foreign players, both Argentines. Lucas Passerini terminated his contract to go to La Calera Sports Union. While William Pol Fernandez made the necessary movements to return to Boca Juniors; Facundo Farias he would fill the vacancy left by the latter.

Born in Santa Fe, Argentina, on August 28, 2002, Facundo Farias debuted in the first division of his country with Colon in 2019; since then he has only played with the Sabaleros. Until now he has played 24 league games and has scored three goals.