The live-action of “He-Man” found a new protagonist after the departure of Noah Centineo

The platform will bring the classic characters from “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” to life. (Netflix)

the animated series He-Man and the masters of the universe (He-Man and the Masters of Universe) was a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s. Originally, all the characters on screen were a line of toys from the Mattel company, but their debut on the small screen gave rise to a much larger universe. The children’s television classic, which consisted of two seasons and 130 episodes, will have an adaptation live action within the catalog Netflix.

In April of last year, Noah Centineo gave way to the side of the role of the protagonist and, since then, the project remained paralyzed. Now it seems that he he platform has given the green light to production with the signing of Kyle Allen ( West Side Story Y The map of the perfect moments) as the brave hero of the planet Eternia . The film will tell the origin of Adam, an orphan boy and future prince who is destined to be the savior of the world, so he will have to learn to handle a great power in his hands.

Kyle Allen (on the left) had a supporting role in the remake of “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg. (20thCentury Fox)

masters of the universe –title of the production– was going to be produced by Sony Pictures, but given the difficulties of losing its main actor, it was decided to move it to a purely digital release. Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (Lost City) will be commissioned from the direction, while the script will be in charge of David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings Y Wonder Woman 1984).

Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch said it’s been a long time in the making to bring this idea to life. “We were always inspired by the fantastic world of Eternia. This film has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell a whole new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience,” he said in an official statement.

The actor starred with Kathryn Newton in the movie “The Map of Perfect Moments.” (Amazon Prime Video)

The animated universe masters of the universe

He-Man and the masters of the universe Y She-Ra, the princess of power They were the two original fictions that were broadcast more than two decades ago. In recent years, the giant of the streaming has embarked on a plan to revive these stories and characters with titles like Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the CGI animation of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. On the other hand, her female pair also arrived in modernity with She-Ra and the princesses of power.

“ Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imagination of a generation of children with the message of becoming the best version of oneself ”, expressed Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. “With our partners at Netflix, we hope to show audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We continue to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle [Allen] battle Skeletor in this epic live event and action saga.”

The live action film he-man It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected that its filming can begin this year.

