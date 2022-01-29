‘The legend of Vox Machina’, a fantastic RPG for adults

VOD News brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+… And although on almost all platforms you will find interesting releases, The legend of Vox Machina It is a surprise that you cannot miss, as long as you like what it offers. In the event that this is not the case, go and see what is there, which is not little.

Amazon Prime Video returns to the head of the section with an atypical launch, but with a lot of substance. I mean The legend of Vox Machina, Of course, although it is not the only interesting thing you will find this week in the service.

The legend of Vox Machina is, as I said, quite a surprise: a new animated series from Amazon Studios with a curious origin, and that is that it arises from a very popular project in the United States called Critical Role that brings together a group of voice actors who play games of role issued by streaming. Their success was so great that they raised more than 11 million dollars in a Kickstarter campaign whose objective was to finance a special animation of The legend of Vox Machina.

Needless to say, Amazon had an eye on him and that special from The legend of Vox Machina has become a series of twenty-four chapters that will be broadcast on the VOD platform in two batches, the first of which is already here… and it’s really cool, although only three of the twelve episodes that will consist of it have been published the premiere of The legend of Vox Machina. The rest will drop weekly.

what can you expect from The legend of Vox Machina? An animated series for adult audiences with violence everywhere, foul language, explicit sex scenes, all at the service of a story that above all is very funny and in which the characters are the sauce of it. The legend of Vox Machina It can remind you a bit of things like Invincible because of the tone -here more racy- and the somewhat outdated Western style of drawing and animation (nothing to do with the wonder of Arcane, for example), while the scenario is pure Dungeons&Dragons.

If animation is not your thing, however, Prime Video also premieres this week the english spy, a period film starring that phenomenon of interpretation called Benedict Cumberbatch, converted for the occasion into an involuntary spy in the middle of the Cold War between the United States and Russia. Nothing new under the sun, as most critics regretfully review, but solvent enough to liven up the duration of the tape.

More exclusive content:

Simeone . Live game by game (T1). “We spent a unique season with Cholo to discover the secret of a success that has begun to write the history of his legacy.”

. Live game by game (T1). “We spent a unique season with Cholo to discover the secret of a success that has begun to write the history of his legacy.” This is Us (T5). “‘This is US’ traces the history of the Pearson family over several decades and shows us how the smallest events in our lives can influence who we are and endure through time, distance or even death.”

Enter catalog:

At gunpoint

haunted by the past

Warm water under a red bridge

Reckoning

Anne and Bruno

darling

the perfect host

Game of Assassins

the house of hope

the last explosion

the last order

Live Tour V6 groove at Saitama

Lucifer

Ötzi, the ice man

HBO Max also arrives with interesting premieres, and what is better, each of his father and mother. Long live the variety!

HBO Max’s biggest release this week is the golden age, a series from the creator of downton abbey in which he not only repeats an era, but also high-class lace and choral dramas. For the rest, here the story moves to New York at the end of the 19th century and is headed by two women with a lot of character: Christine Baranski, recognized for The Good Wife Y The Good Fight, but always remembered for giving life to the mother of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory; and Carrie Coon, recognized for Fargo, unrecognizable in Avengers: Infinity War in her role as Proxima Midnight and recognized, remembered and loved, above all, for being one of the souls of The Leftovers.

Second, HBO Max has acquired reminiscence, one of the most anticipated science fiction and suspense films of last year… and a real box office flop that could not raise neither a suggestive staging, nor a cast made up of names like those of its protagonist Hugh Jackman, whom they accompany Rebecca Ferguson (dunes, Mission Impossible), Thandie Newton (Westworld, The Chronicles of Riddick), Cliff Curtis (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Fear the Walking Dead) or Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands, tomb Raider), among others. You also have it on Movistar +.

More exclusive content:

The Fallout. «’The Fallout’ tells us about the life of Vada, a high school student, and the emotional consequences that she lives after a tragedy in her school. His relationships with his family and friends, as well as his view of the world, will change forever.”

Enter catalog:

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’

There is no one living here (T1-T3)

bajillionaires (T1)

question of justice

The origin of the guardians

the hurt Locker

The importance of being Ernesto

Paco’s men (Complete series)

Pets

Little Liars (T6-T7)

Spirit: The Indomitable Steed

We already passed with the Netflix offer for this week, which seems to be raising its head both for the new seasons of series and Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker, as well as pure and hard premieres, among which we highlight…

We are dead It is a title that could refer to our current society and the loss of freedoms that we are suffering without saying a peep, but no: this is a Korean zombie series… that has nothing to do with Kingdom because it is not a period series, but it is located in the present, in an institute where a typical zombie outbreak is generated. But it doesn’t look bad, people are enjoying it and there’s no denying that Korean productions are having a good time.

Second, a new anime series that Netflix brings for the faithful of the genre: youth in orbit, a kind of space opera, how could it be otherwise, quite sui generis that, I have to admit, I have highlighted only because it has instantly entered my eye, although I have not yet seen a minute.

More exclusive content:

Angry Birds: A summer of crazy (T1). “Teenage birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella enjoy a wacky summer with their winged companions at Camp Splinterwood.”

(T1). “Teenage birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella enjoy a wacky summer with their winged companions at Camp Splinterwood.” Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian . “After another year of lockdowns, Aziz takes the stage to rant about life in the pandemic, quarantine, vaccination cards, cell phones and much more.”

. “After another year of lockdowns, Aziz takes the stage to rant about life in the pandemic, quarantine, vaccination cards, cell phones and much more.” the return of the spy (T1). “Jenny, an American single mother vacationing in Europe with her daughter, finds her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront a past she thought was buried: that of a Russian spy.”

(T1). “Jenny, an American single mother vacationing in Europe with her daughter, finds her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront a past she thought was buried: that of a Russian spy.” Fair: the darkest light (T1). “Two sisters face a new reality (and paranormal phenomena) after discovering that their parents participated in a ritual with a deadly outcome.”

(T1). “Two sisters face a new reality (and paranormal phenomena) after discovering that their parents participated in a ritual with a deadly outcome.” Jonathan Van Ness arouses your curiosity (T1). “Jonathan Van Ness indulges his curiosity as he explores snacks, wigs, and more in this podcast spinoff packed with experts and special guests.”

(T1). “Jonathan Van Ness indulges his curiosity as he explores snacks, wigs, and more in this podcast spinoff packed with experts and special guests.” play at home . “A sanctioned NFL coach decides to work with his son’s football team to restore their relationship. Family comedy based on a true story.”

. “A sanctioned NFL coach decides to work with his son’s football team to restore their relationship. Family comedy based on a true story.” Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet . “From the liquid courage that fuels his tweets to the harsh reality of making it big in Bombay, Kapil tells absolutely everything with a smattering of humor.”

. “From the liquid courage that fuels his tweets to the harsh reality of making it big in Bombay, Kapil tells absolutely everything with a smattering of humor.” The chosen one (T1). “A 17-year-old’s life is turned upside down when she and her friends discover the disturbing truth behind her (seemingly) peaceful Danish town.”

(T1). “A 17-year-old’s life is turned upside down when she and her friends discover the disturbing truth behind her (seemingly) peaceful Danish town.” The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window (T1). Equal parts wine, pills, and pots and pans with a wild imagination, Anna becomes obsessed with a handsome neighbor and witnesses a murder… or so she thinks.

(T1). Equal parts wine, pills, and pots and pans with a wild imagination, Anna becomes obsessed with a handsome neighbor and witnesses a murder… or so she thinks. What a catch! Mysterious murder in Sicily . “Two television technicians stumble upon a crime scene. From there, every step they take to avoid becoming a suspect gets them into even more trouble.”

. “Two television technicians stumble upon a crime scene. From there, every step they take to avoid becoming a suspect gets them into even more trouble.” Neymar: The perfect chaos (T1). “Loved around the world, but also vilified by his critics, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant career as a footballer.”

(T1). “Loved around the world, but also vilified by his critics, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant career as a footballer.” Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T3). “The last humans survive on a train traveling through an ice-covered Earth. These survivors try to maintain a fragile balance on board.”

(T3). “The last humans survive on a train traveling through an ice-covered Earth. These survivors try to maintain a fragile balance on board.” I’m Georgina (T1). «This is Georgina Rodríguez: mother, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. An emotional and exhaustive portrait of his daily life.»

(T1). «This is Georgina Rodríguez: mother, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. An emotional and exhaustive portrait of his daily life.» The Sinner (T4). “A chilling murder shocks the inhabitants of a town. A cop desperately searches for the truth while battling his own demons.

(T4). “A chilling murder shocks the inhabitants of a town. A cop desperately searches for the truth while battling his own demons. Three songs for Benazir. “A newlywed Afghan living in a camp for displaced people struggles to juggle his dream of joining the army with his family responsibilities.”

Enter catalog:

the house of hope

eleven

Mary’s Possession

The First Purge: The Night of the Beasts

Love.Net

Venom

Apple TV + also premieres a series and it doesn’t look bad, especially if you’re paying the subscription…

The Afterparty It is not an original proposal: a typical story of a group of people who get together to celebrate a special occasion and someone turns up dead, they are all suspects…; but, at the same time, the critics are liking it, which does not mean anything per se, although it does serve as an indication that we are facing something digestible, which is not little for these times. And if not, tell Netflix: many times, less is more.

Finally, Disney +, which brings its little things, but when it comes to original or exclusive content, only cable highlights a new series from the Marvel universe, not from the UCM.

In fact, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey It is not even an original Dianey + series, but one that the platform has arranged for international distribution, although it is a Hulu production. What is it about? Have you ever heard that “you are more dangerous than a monkey with a gun”? Add a ghost, put Tokyo in the background and voila.

Enter catalog: