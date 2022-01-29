The impressive salary that Alexis Vega will earn in his new contract with Chivas

Alexis Vega is still in talks to renew his contract with Chivas de Guadalajara in the coming days, since the negotiations have been going on for several weeks, which is why the red-and-white leadership will prepare a very juicy proposal for the attacker, who is apparently wanted by Rayados de Monterrey for this Closing Tournament 2022.

The tranquility in the RSacred ebaño came in the voice of the attacker himself, who explained in an interview for TUDN that he does not intend to get rid of the institution that has given him everything and on the contrary, he wants all the parties involved to receive a benefit both in the short and medium term, this in the event that a transfer to European football takes place.

In this sense, the directive Chivas commanded by Amaury Vergara does not want more speculation and would have launched a very important offer to the Gru so that you no longer hesitate to sign the contract extension, which would be a 150% salary increase, with this, the soccer player and his agent would end up happy to sign the following week, as TUDN announced. According to unofficial information, the artilleryman perceives about 400 thousand dollars annual, for which it would considerably exceed what he currently earns.

On the other hand, Vega also revealed that there has never been any formal offer for his services or from Liga MX nor from the old continent, thus discarding the version that at some point Monterrey put on the table a proposal for $13 million on a four-year contract to add him to their ranks in this campaign.

“I am grateful. I would not like to leave Chivas free. Let what suits me and the club be given. There is the World Cup ahead and we have to work for more opportunities to come. It’s what we’re working with Chivas (its renewal). Thanks to them I have everything I have. There is a clause that we are working on: renew and make it easier for me to go to Europe. It’s a dream that I see close”, the Gru explained.