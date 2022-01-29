The important news America received about Pedro Aquino’s injury

Pedro Aquino was back in the news this week due to injury. The midfielder traveled to Lima to join the Peru National Team after participating with America last weekend at the meeting where the bluecreams fell 0-2 against Atlas; however, days later it was announced that he was dismissed and would return to Mexico.

The reason for this was an injury caused by a contusion in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot, that is, a strong blow to the fifth toe. Because of this, La Roca was subjected to studies in his country where they determined that it would be best not to expose him in the qualifying games of Conmebol.

Despite that, Monumental Eagles was able to know that the forecasts regarding Aquino’s physical conditions are encouraging given that “the truth is nothing important”, as confirmed by sources consulted, so they expect that Peter can be taken into account for the next commitment of the azulcremas.

It will be this Thursday when Pedro Aquino returns to the Mexico City to reintegrate into the Americanist discipline. Upon his arrival, new tests will be applied at the club’s expense so that they can have their own panorama of the event and start with his rehabilitation in order to have the player in optimal conditions as soon as possible.

Meanwhile in Coapa, santiago naveda had activity this afternoon in the match where the American U-20 team won 3-1 over Atlas. In case of any complication that could arise with Not here, he would be chosen to play as a holding midfielder since it is his natural position.