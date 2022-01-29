The Giants of the Dominican Republic beat Mexico in their debut in the Caribbean Series

The host team Dominican Republic Giants, I know imposed to his similar of the Charros of Mexico in the meeting of his debut on the Caribbean Series 2022.

The Dominican team began their passage through the Caribbean Series in the best way, obtaining their first victory in their debut against the ninth of the Mexican team.

The local team, from the first episode, began its attack with a triple by shortstop Hanser Alberto, so that Robinson Cano then rolled the ball to the second pad and allowed the runner to bring in the first run.

The response was not long in coming from the Charros, who after two outs, Joey Menéses hit a single and then made the second by wild pitch and thus tied the scoreboard with a line by Japhet Amador that allowed Menéses to score from the intermediate.

The third inning brought the advantage to the Mexicans, who after a double by Jesús Quiróz, who advanced to third after a wild pitch and Menéses with a violent line over the shortstop put the advantage in the legs of Quiróz.

The pitching of both ninths was dominant until the seventh inning in its upper part, the Giants began this inning with a double by Moises Sierra, Jordany Valdespín negotiated a walk, the major leaguer reached base on a fielder’s choice but left men in the corners.

Hanser Alberto, with a fly ball between second and center field, allowed Sierra to reach the plate with the tie and the advantage came with a single by Robinson Cano that allowed Siri to place the go-ahead line for the Giants.

With this victory, the Dominican Republic breaks a 10-year drought without a victory in Dominican lands, since the Lions of the Chosen, who were crowned champions on that occasion, did it.

Author: Luis Caceres

