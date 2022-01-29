The forward that Martino would call to replace Funes Mori and it is not Martín

The forward that Martino wants to replace Rogelio Funes Mori

January 28, 2022 08:50 a.m.

The coach of the Mexican team After the long-suffering victory against Jamaica, he analyzed the highs and lows, the lead being one of the weak points for El Tri. The first time Mexico almost did not arrive and Rogelio Funes Mori went unnoticed.

After the changes in the second half, Gerardo Martino He took out the Argentine, a naturalized Mexican, to give entry to Henry Martín and things improved. Given this, the DT would have changes for the duel against Costa Rica.

With the return of Hirving Lozano, the Argentine coach will have to accommodate Chucky due to the level of play that he has been having in Italy. For this reason, Tata would test Lush as a center forward, as happened in previous games.

What would be the new trident of Mexico to face Costa Rica?

Gerardo Martino with the desire to have a strong victory against Costa Rica could place again Uriel Antuna with Alexis Vega as extremes and that the Chucky Lozano replace Funes Morialthough Antuna could also be replaced with Crown teak.

