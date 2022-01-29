The father of Britney Spears asks in court to end the guardianship of his daughter | People

Jamie Spears, the father of the artist Britney Spears, asked a court on Tuesday, September 7, to end the guardianship of his daughter, a controversial legal regime by which her father has controlled the finances and life of the singer since 13 years ago. The pop star’s lawyer described as an “absolute victory” the decision of Jamie Spears, who less than a month ago already announced his intention to abandon his role as legal guardian, but who until now planned to leave that in the hands of another person. control function that he has exercised since 2008.

More information

“As Mr. Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to end her conservatorship and she believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should have that opportunity,” said her father’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen. In a new document filed Tuesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court, which is handling the case, Thoreen argued that “it could be that there are no longer grounds to establish a conservatorship.”

This is one more step compared to his announcement on August 12, when Jamie Spears resigned to continue as legal guardian of his daughter but asked that this regime remain in the hands of another person, and he did not clarify when that transition would take place.

In June, Britney Spears denounced her legal guardianship as “abusive”, a figure that in the US is reserved for people with disabilities or serious illnesses, who cannot take care of themselves. In a telephone statement to the court, the 39-year-old singer then begged to be allowed to get her life back and denounced that, although she would like to have a baby, her guardians would not let her go to the doctor to remove the IUD (intrauterine device) that she has. inserted. Although the artist asked the court to remove her father as legal guardian, until now she had not formally requested the end of the guardianship, which since 2019 is divided into two, with the financial part in the hands of Jamie Spears and the personal aspect in the by attorney Jodi Montgomery. The judge handling the case, Brenda Penny, will now have to decide if she accepts the singer’s father’s new request, and the next hearing in the dispute is scheduled for September 29.

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, described the news as an “absolute” victory for the artist, but warned that they will continue to explore options to sue the father for his alleged negligent handling of the singer’s finances. “If Mr. Spears believes that he can avoid justice and accountability, including an affidavit and answering questions under oath, he is wrong,” Rosengart, who has represented the singer since July, said in a statement. Britney’s father took over her personal life and finances in 2008, after a period of erratic behavior from the singer.

Although the measure was temporary at the beginning, it has been maintained for 13 years in which the artist has acted, published albums and starred in a millionaire show in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, sometimes against her will. .

The conflict between the singer and her father has generated a great movement in social networks in support of the artist, with the motto FreeBritney (Freedom for Britney), a clamor that gained momentum this year after the premiere of the newspaper’s documentary New York Times about guardianship Framing Britney Spears.