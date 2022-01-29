The president of the Conmebol, Alexander Dominguez, assured that the doors of the South American competitions for both clubs and national teams have always been open for Mexican soccer, and that it does not depend on him but on the same authorities of Concacaf the link exists again.

“The doors are always open and the dialogue is also always open, but it does not depend on us, it depends more on Concacaf what of Conmebol“, indicated the Argentine boss in an online interview for SNTV.

“Today, as it is, the format is a successful format, in fact, the numbers show that it is a very successful format. It does not mean that the doors are closed, it means that it depends much more on them than on us and the same happens with teams that would like to play the Cup America” pointed Dominguez.

Ý is that it has been six years since the last participation of a Mexican club participated in the Libertadores Cup, being that of tigers the last great representation in the fair of clubs with the most prestige in the continent.

“Let’s remember that the Mexican teams decided to get out of the Libertadores Cup, and even when our administration was, let’s say, reclassified, because they had a guest classification and we gave them the status of full member”, sentenced the leader of the Conmebol.

