The day Jungkook became Ariana Grande’s wallpaper

Jungkook from the K-pop band BTS and the singer Ariana Grande met in a very special way, the interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ published her first selfie with the idol and became one of the most iconic selfies of the music industry.

In May 2019, bts was in the United States, a country where they would offer a series of important concerts as part of the successful world tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’, the shows coincided with some dates of ‘Sweetener World Tour’ of Ariana Grande.

Jungkook Y Ariana Grande met at one of her concerts by the ‘POV’ performer at the legendary Staples Center venue in the city of Los Angeles, California, on golden maknae was in the front row enjoying the performances and voice of the star.

Shortly after, through the group account of Bangtan Sonyeondan On twitter, Jungkook uploaded a selfie with a pink ticket and wrote:

I felt and learned a lot after seeing his stage. I am really challenged by your stage and will try harder! #Ariana Grande

THE IMPACT OF THE SELFIE OF BTS JUNGKOOK AND ARIANA GRANDE

On April 7, Ariana Grande He uploaded a photo backstage of his concert in which he posed very happily next to the golden maknae from bts, in the description the actress of the series ‘Victorious’ placed:

thanks for coming to my show Jungkook. It is very significant. I love you a lot.

The photograph only took a few seconds to excite ARMY, it quickly reached all social networks and the public was moved by the first Photography official of the two celebrities. The snapshot raised many doubts and people thought it was a montage, but the truth is that it had that effect due to some filters, everything was 100% real, not fake.

The meeting of Ariana Grande Y Jungkook was so significant that Dalton Gomez’s fiancee used her image with the ‘Dynamite’ interpreter as wallpaper from your cell phone, specifically from your lock screen. Who would not put their selfie with the idol of bts as the main image of your cell phone? wow!

After two years of what happened, both ARMY and the Arianators continue to remember this iconic moment as the beginning of a solid friendship between the singers, now we just have to wait to hear them together in a collaboration. How does the idea sound?

