The books recommended by Portafolio for this week | Trends

January 28, 2022 – 08:50 PM m.
2022-01-28
Daughters of the Resistance
Author:
Judy Battalion
Editorial:
Six Barral
The writer Judy Batalion rescues from oblivion the role of a group of Polish Jewish women who became fighters against Nazism, testimonies that she collects in her book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’, with which she wants to “end the myth of passivity Jewish in the Holocaust”. In her work, the author, born in Montreal, starts from the Warsaw of 1943 in which a group of young Jewish women decides to rise up against barbarism, after witnessing the brutal murder of their families and the destruction of their communities. Those ‘girls from the ghetto’, recalled Batalion in a presentation of the work in Spanish, “participated in the organization of resistance cells to fight the Nazis, acted as couriers, combatants and intelligence agents and bribed the guards. of the Gestapo, for which they used their Aryan appearance to seduce them and did not hesitate to kill them”. Batalion confessed that she herself “had in her head” this idea of Jewish passivity, despite the fact that her grandparents were survivors and of Polish origin: “These women were not passive, they blew up trains, escaped from the ghettos, bought weapons to traffickers in the cemeteries, they dressed up, and that has nothing to do with the narrative that had come to me of sadness, passivity and conforming.” The author began to open her eyes when in the British Library she discovered during her research an obscure book in Yiddish published in 1946 entitled ‘Freuen in di Ghettos’ (Women in the Ghettos), which recounted the stories of resistance and exploits of these young women and , seeing that they were ‘active’, their purpose was “to help dismantle that myth”. Facing the myth, he discovers in those lives “activity, rebellion, constant struggle, defiance, women looking for food, shooting Gestapo agents” and that thousands of Jews participated in the resistance and in the more than ninety ghettos that were in Eastern Europe “managed to rescue more than 20,000 people.”
The fact that the history of these women has remained forgotten is due, according to Batalion, to many factors, including the fact that “the Holocaust is an extremely complex historical phenomenon and for a long time we have felt uncomfortable talking” about it. .
– A movie is already being made with Steven Spielberg.
Author:
Jennifer Saint
Editorial:
Seal Umbriel
Moving, Ariadne, by Jennifer Saint, forges a new epic that gives absolute protagonism to the forgotten women of Greek mythology who fight for a better world.
Ariadne, princess of Crete, grows up listening to stories of gods and heroes on her beautiful dance floor. Beneath the golden palace, however, the hooves of his brother the Minotaur, a monster who demands blood sacrifices, resound every day. When Theseus, prince of Athens, arrives to defeat the beast, Ariadne sees a way out. The young woman defies the gods, betrays her family and her country, and risks everything for love, helping Theseus to kill
to the Minotaur.
But… will that decision ensure a happy ending?
Author:
Wolfram Eilenberger
Editorial:
Taurus
The book The fire of freedom. The refuge of philosophy in dark times 1933-1943, deals with the decade from 1933 to 1943 that marked the saddest chapter of modern Europe. Amidst the horror, Simone de Beauvoir, Simone Weil, Ayn Rand and Hannah Arendt, four of the most influential figures of the 20th century, all philosophers, showed what it means to lead a truly emancipated life and, at the same time, developed their ideas visionaries on the relationship between the individual and society, man and woman, sex and gender, freedom and totalitarianism, and God and humanity.
Author:
David Thorn
Editorial:
Grijalbo
The book brings together eight stories spun over eight years in the Mexican resort of Acapulco and in the rest of the state of Guerrero with victims and perpetrators, and is a reflection of the wave of violence suffered by the country and journalists.
There he rescues stories of people who have a common point: the violence that has disrupted the lives of the more than 3.5 million inhabitants of Guerrero, one of the poorest regions of Mexico, although it has the beautiful port of Acapulco, which It is part of the state that has suffered many disasters.
Author:
Georges Simeon
Editorial:
Cliff
Georges Simenon is considered one of the best writers of the 20th century. He is mainly known for his police detective novels.
Jules Maigret, but in his prolific career he also wrote other very good novels.
On this occasion, we talk about ‘El gato’, an exceptional work in the treatment of human feelings, with a very particular couple of older adults as protagonists.
Translation: Monreal Salvador, Jose Ramon
The video about the book in ‘La Biblioteca de Hernán’: https://youtu.be/WStS_4aC4bo
