The books recommended by Portafolio for this week | Trends

Daughters of the Resistance

Author:

Judy Battalion

Editorial:

Six Barral

The writer Judy Batalion rescues from oblivion the role of a group of Polish Jewish women who became fighters against Nazism, testimonies that she collects in her book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’, with which she wants to “end the myth of passivity Jewish in the Holocaust”. In her work, the author, born in Montreal, starts from the Warsaw of 1943 in which a group of young Jewish women decides to rise up against barbarism, after witnessing the brutal murder of their families and the destruction of their communities. Those ‘girls from the ghetto’, recalled Batalion in a presentation of the work in Spanish, “participated in the organization of resistance cells to fight the Nazis, acted as couriers, combatants and intelligence agents and bribed the guards. of the Gestapo, for which they used their Aryan appearance to seduce them and did not hesitate to kill them”. Batalion confessed that she herself “had in her head” this idea of ​​Jewish passivity, despite the fact that her grandparents were survivors and of Polish origin: “These women were not passive, they blew up trains, escaped from the ghettos, bought weapons to traffickers in the cemeteries, they dressed up, and that has nothing to do with the narrative that had come to me of sadness, passivity and conforming.” The author began to open her eyes when in the British Library she discovered during her research an obscure book in Yiddish published in 1946 entitled ‘Freuen in di Ghettos’ (Women in the Ghettos), which recounted the stories of resistance and exploits of these young women and , seeing that they were ‘active’, their purpose was “to help dismantle that myth”. Facing the myth, he discovers in those lives “activity, rebellion, constant struggle, defiance, women looking for food, shooting Gestapo agents” and that thousands of Jews participated in the resistance and in the more than ninety ghettos that were in Eastern Europe “managed to rescue more than 20,000 people.”

The fact that the history of these women has remained forgotten is due, according to Batalion, to many factors, including the fact that “the Holocaust is an extremely complex historical phenomenon and for a long time we have felt uncomfortable talking” about it. .

A movie is already being made with Steven Spielberg.